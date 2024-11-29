Beauty essentials to elevate your skincare and makeup routine for a fresh, fabulous look

Whether you’re looking to elevate your daily skincare routine or experiment with some stunning new makeup, this list of beauty essentials is packed with everything you need to keep your look fresh and fabulous. From haircare miracles to skin-loving formulas, here are nine beauty products that are making waves right now. Get ready for your next self-care session!
Revive your hair in just two minutes! Raise’s Pep Talk Bond Treatment is a lightweight, leave-in miracle that uses five plant proteins to nourish, hydrate, and rebuild damaged strands. Infused with rice, soy, corn, carrot, and potato proteins, it’s a haircare game-changer, offering deep repair and soft, frizz-free locks. Plus, the blend of camellia and sunflower oils leaves your hair shiny and protected from heat styling. Don’t miss out on this quick fix for healthier, radiant hair.
Priced at Rs 1,999. Available online.
Grooming just got luxe with Ilem Japan’s Sumuuzu Bento. A must-have for the man who values precision, this set includes the Shaving Gel and Shaving Mist for a smooth, refreshing shave. Combining time-honoured Japanese ingredients with modern care, this grooming set ensures a top-tier shaving experience.
Priced at Rs 5,300. Available online.
Indulge in a luxurious shower routine with the Nivea Creme Body Wash. Packed with vitamins C and E, natural oils, and glycerine, this body wash not only hydrates your skin but also pampers it. Choose from three fabulous variants for a nourishing experience that leaves your skin feeling silky smooth. Turn your shower into a self-care ritual with this creamy, indulgent formula.
Priced at Rs 552. Available online.
Get ready for your longest-lasting dewy glow with Type Beauty’s Hydrating Jelly Tints. These jelly tints are not just makeup—they’re skincare too. With shades like Mango Tango and Bubble Gum, they hydrate, exfoliate, and protect against pollution. Their mess-free application and soft texture make them perfect for lips, cheeks, and eyes, while giving you a natural, radiant finish.
Price on request. Available online.
Want to make a statement? Blur India’s Juicy Lip & Cheek Glaze is your new go-to. This creamy, pigmented formula delivers a juicy, glossy finish with a vibrant tint for your lips and cheeks. Non-sticky and ultra-glossy, it’s perfect for achieving that “wet look” shine—plus, it’s so fun to apply, you’ll feel like it’s your birthday every day!
Priced at Rs 599. Available online.
Whether it’s a day at the office or a night out, the Revlon ColorStay™ Day to Night Eye Shadow palette has you covered. This versatile palette lets you easily transition from soft, natural shades to bold, dramatic looks, making it perfect for any occasion. Stay stunning all day long with this highly pigmented, long-lasting formula.
Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.
Love travelling? Sirona’s All-in-One Hygiene Solutions have got you covered. Featuring essentials like Fashion Tape for outfit security, Underarm Sweat Pads for fresh confidence, and a Travel Toiletry Kit packed with everything from intimate wipes to a Stand And Pee device, Sirona ensures you stay comfortable and prepared wherever you go. Perfect for modern women on the move.
Price on request. Available online.
For lips that stay perfectly in place all day, Etude Mini Fixing Tints are your secret weapon. These vibrant, long-lasting tints offer a lightweight formula that won’t smudge, keeping your lips hydrated and flawless throughout the day. Vegan, cruelty-free, and with a comfortable finish, these tints are a must-have for your beauty arsenal.
Priced at Rs 650. Available online.
Re’equil is taking retinol to the next level with their 0.3 per cent Retinol Night Cream. Ideal for those seeking smoother, firmer skin, this night cream delivers the benefits of retinol—like improved elasticity and reduced pigmentation—without irritation. The advanced encapsulated formula allows slow release into your skin, ensuring deeper penetration and long-term results. Ready to wake up with smoother, glowing skin?
Price on request. Available online.