Elevate your skincare and makeup game: 8 quirky essentials to unleash your inner beauty maven

Salt Oral Care’s Dawn and Dusk Toothpaste Duo will give your morning routines a luxurious upgrade. Start your day with saffron-infused Dawn, a toothpaste that not only freshens breath but also brightens your smile. And for night-time, indulge in the rich, vanilla-scented Dusk toothpaste that cleanses and whitens as you dream. Your smile deserves this level of pampering.

Price on request. Available online.