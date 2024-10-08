Easy stretches for body recovery after a long day

After a long day, whether spent sitting at a desk, standing, or engaging in physical activity, recovery stretches can significantly enhance your well-being. These stretches help release tension, improve flexibility and promote relaxation. Here are some effective stretches to incorporate into your evening routine.

Downward Dog

Downward Dog is a foundational yoga pose that stretches the hamstrings, calves and spine while strengthening the arms and shoulders. Starting on hands and knees, lift the hips upward, creating an inverted V shape. This pose promotes relaxation, improves circulation and enhances flexibility, making it essential in many yoga practices.

Seated Forward Bend

While sitting, extend your legs in front of you and slowly reach toward your toes. Keep your back straight, and go as far as you comfortably can, holding for 15-30 seconds. This stretch targets the lower back and hamstrings, helping to release tension built up during the day.

Cat-Cow Stretch

Get into a tabletop position on your hands and knees. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose) and look upward, then exhale as you round your back (cat pose) and tuck your chin. Repeat this cycle for 5-10 breaths. This dynamic stretch helps improve spinal flexibility and can relieve tension in the back.

Child’s Pose

From the tabletop position, sit back on your heels and stretch your arms forward, lowering your forehead to the ground. Hold this pose for 30 seconds to a minute. Child’s pose is excellent for relaxing the back and calming the mind, making it ideal after a hectic day.

Hip Flexor Stretch

Kneel on one knee with the other foot in front, forming a 90-degree angle. Gently push your hips forward to feel a stretch in the hip flexor of the kneeling leg. Hold for 15-30 seconds, then switch sides. This stretch is particularly helpful for those who spend long hours sitting.

(Written by Ananya Mehta)