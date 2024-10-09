Frisbee star Pooja Raghu teams up with Youneek Pro Science: Breaking barriers and boosting beauty for the World Ultimate Championships

Committed to fostering diversity and supporting athletic excellence, Youneek Pro Science, an innovative digital-first beauty brand, has announced its association with Pooja Raghu, a distinguished frisbee athlete set to compete in the World Ultimate Championships 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Pooja has made her mark in the frisbee world with her exceptional skills, leadership, and passion for the sport. As a female athlete with a dusky skin tone, Pooja’s journey has been one of perseverance and breaking barriers, both on and off the field.
As part of this collaboration, Pooja will serve as a brand ambassador for Youneek Pro Science exclusively for this tournament, engaging in various initiatives over the next four months. Additionally, she will be the face of a dedicated campaign as a dusky model, planned and executed by the Youneek team to highlight the brand’s commitment to inclusivity.
Pooja opens up about her struggle to find skincare products that cater to her needs, her role as a dusky athlete influencing the industry and inspiring others, her fitness and beauty regime and more.
You’ve made a significant impact in the frisbee world. Can you share how your commitment to fitness and beauty plays a role in your athletic performance?
My commitment to fitness and beauty is deeply intertwined. When I feel good in my skin, it boosts my confidence and enhances my performance on the field, especially during intense moments that demand focus and agility.
You’ve mentioned struggling to find skincare products that cater to your needs. How does Youneek Pro Science’s approach to inclusivity and diversity align with your skincare requirements?
Youneek Pro Science’s Hyper Pigmentation Cream has been transformative for me. It effectively reduces hyperpigmentation and dark spots from acne and sun exposure, leaving my skin even and radiant. Their sunscreen with SPF 50+ PA+++ is also essential for preventing sunburn and tanning.
Can you describe how the collaboration with Youneek Pro Science came about and what it means for you as an athlete and as a representative of diverse beauty?
Partnering with Youneek Pro Science is a dream come true. As a dusky athlete, I’m proud to represent a brand that champions inclusivity and self-love. This collaboration allows me to showcase products that cater to my skin tone and type, breaking barriers in the beauty industry.
How do you balance your rigorous training schedule with maintaining your skincare regimen? Do you have any specific tips or routines that help you stay both fit and radiant?
To balance my rigorous training with skincare, I prioritise self-care by using a quick 10-minute face mask or moisturiser during my lunch breaks or after long training sessions. This keeps my skin nourished and refreshed.
With the World Ultimate Championships 2024 on the horizon, how are you preparing both physically and mentally for the competition? How does your beauty regimen fit into your overall preparation?
As I prepare for WUC 2024, my focus is on mental toughness, self-care, and maintaining a consistent skincare routine. I exfoliate twice a week, use a vitamin C serum, and ensure I get enough sleep to feel confident and radiant, both on and off the field.
Representation in both beauty and athletics is crucial. How do you see your role as a dusky athlete influencing the industry and inspiring others?
As a dusky athlete, I aspire to break barriers and inspire others to embrace their uniqueness. I want to show that athletes can also be beauty enthusiasts with a passion for skincare and self-care.
How do you hope to impact your audience through this collaboration?
Through this collaboration, I hope to spread love, acceptance, and practical skincare tips. Let’s celebrate our differences and empower each other to shine, both inside and out, by sharing our favourite products and routines that work for our unique skin tones and types.
