Frisbee star Pooja Raghu teams up with Youneek Pro Science: Breaking barriers and boosting beauty for the World Ultimate Championships

Committed to fostering diversity and supporting athletic excellence, Youneek Pro Science, an innovative digital-first beauty brand, has announced its association with Pooja Raghu, a distinguished frisbee athlete set to compete in the World Ultimate Championships 2024 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Pooja has made her mark in the frisbee world with her exceptional skills, leadership, and passion for the sport. As a female athlete with a dusky skin tone, Pooja’s journey has been one of perseverance and breaking barriers, both on and off the field.

As part of this collaboration, Pooja will serve as a brand ambassador for Youneek Pro Science exclusively for this tournament, engaging in various initiatives over the next four months. Additionally, she will be the face of a dedicated campaign as a dusky model, planned and executed by the Youneek team to highlight the brand’s commitment to inclusivity.

Pooja opens up about her struggle to find skincare products that cater to her needs, her role as a dusky athlete influencing the industry and inspiring others, her fitness and beauty regime and more.

You’ve made a significant impact in the frisbee world. Can you share how your commitment to fitness and beauty plays a role in your athletic performance?

My commitment to fitness and beauty is deeply intertwined. When I feel good in my skin, it boosts my confidence and enhances my performance on the field, especially during intense moments that demand focus and agility.

You’ve mentioned struggling to find skincare products that cater to your needs. How does Youneek Pro Science’s approach to inclusivity and diversity align with your skincare requirements?

Youneek Pro Science’s Hyper Pigmentation Cream has been transformative for me. It effectively reduces hyperpigmentation and dark spots from acne and sun exposure, leaving my skin even and radiant. Their sunscreen with SPF 50+ PA+++ is also essential for preventing sunburn and tanning.