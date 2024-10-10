All you need to know about kajal

Kajal, also known as kohl, has a rich history that dates back thousands of years, with its roots in ancient Egypt, India and the Middle East. Traditionally, it was made from natural ingredients, including soot from lamps, malachite, or other minerals. In ancient Egypt, women applied kohl not just for aesthetic reasons but also for its supposed protective qualities. It was believed to ward off evil spirits and even improve eyesight, a belief that persisted through the ages.

In India, kajal has been a staple in beauty rituals for centuries. Traditionally, it was made by slow-charring oil or ghee in a clay pot. The soot collected from this process was mixed with natural oils, creating a smooth, dark paste. Some variations included the addition of herbal ingredients, enhancing the product’s benefits. This meticulous preparation process transformed kajal into a revered beauty product, often stored in intricately designed containers, symbolising both practicality and artistry.

Kajal is celebrated not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its health benefits. One of the primary advantages of applying kajal is its potential to soothe and protect the eyes. Many traditional formulations include natural ingredients that can reduce irritation and inflammation, making it a preferred choice for those with sensitive eyes. Additionally, kajal has antibacterial properties, which can help ward off infections, particularly in regions with harsh environmental conditions.

As time progressed, kajal evolved into a significant component of women's makeup across various cultures. Its use transcended mere decoration; it became an expression of identity and femininity. In India, kajal is often associated with cultural rituals and is considered essential for newborns, believed to protect them from the evil eye. This cultural significance has solidified its place in the daily lives of many women.

The global beauty industry began to recognise the allure of kajal and it has since transformed into a fashionable product worldwide. Modern formulations have adapted to contemporary preferences, incorporating safe synthetic ingredients while retaining the essence of traditional kajal. Today, it is available in various forms, including pencils, gels and liquids, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Kajal’s journey from ancient rituals to modern beauty routines highlights its enduring appeal. Its ability to enhance beauty while offering health benefits has secured its place in the makeup bags of women across the globe. The emotional connection many women have with kajal—its role in tradition, family and culture—ensures that it remains a beloved staple in both everyday makeup and special occasions. This blend of history, health and heritage makes kajal not just a cosmetic product but a significant part of women’s lives.

(Written by Ananya Mehta)