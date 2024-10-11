9 must-try beauty treasures to elevate your self-care game

Say goodbye to makeup residue and impurities with this luxurious double-cleansing gem. Fiore’s Celestial Oil Cleansing Gel features a dreamy blend of Black Jamaican Castor Oil, Blue Tansy Oil, and Vitamin E. It transforms from a gel to an oil and then to a milky texture, making cleansing effortless and oh-so-satisfying. Perfect for all skin types, it leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished.

Priced at Rs 899 for 50ml. Available online.