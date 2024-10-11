9 must-try beauty treasures to elevate your self-care game

Get ready to pamper yourself with our ultimate beauty listicle. Whether you’re prepping for festive celebrations or simply want to indulge in a little self-care, these nine fabulous products are here to elevate your beauty game. From game-changing cleansers to enchanting perfumes, each item on this list is a must-try for anyone looking to enhance their glow and embrace their unique style. Let’s dive into the beauty treasures you won’t want to miss.
Say goodbye to makeup residue and impurities with this luxurious double-cleansing gem. Fiore’s Celestial Oil Cleansing Gel features a dreamy blend of Black Jamaican Castor Oil, Blue Tansy Oil, and Vitamin E. It transforms from a gel to an oil and then to a milky texture, making cleansing effortless and oh-so-satisfying. Perfect for all skin types, it leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished.
Priced at Rs 899 for 50ml. Available online.
Quench your skin’s thirst with Belif’s True Cream - Aqua Bomb. This ultra-lightweight gel-cream cools and refreshes, delivering a hydration boost that leaves your complexion looking radiant and smooth. With a clinical hydration increase of 70 percent, your skin will thank you.
Priced at Rs 3,380 for 50ml. Available online.
Celebrate Navaratri in style with The Body Shop’s Full Ylang Ylang eau de parfum. Its vibrant and uplifting floral notes embody joy and positivity, making it the perfect companion for your festive attire. With its warm aroma, you’ll not only smell divine but also radiate happiness.
Priced at Rs 3,995. Available online.
Lip lovers, rejoice. Maybelline’s Super Stay Teddy Tint is a must-have in every beauty arsenal. This innovative lip tint provides long-lasting colour with a plush, teddy-soft feel. With 10 gorgeous shades, it’s versatile enough for any look—from bold to understated.
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate your skincare routine with the Aminu Copper Peptide Serum, designed to target signs of aging and improve skin texture. This advanced formula works wonders to refine enlarged pores and deliver a youthful glow — perfect for a revitalising boost.
Priced at Rs 1,840. Available online.
Take your eye makeup to the next level with this stunning palette. With 14 versatile shades ranging from soft neutrals to dazzling shimmers, Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Soft Glam Palette is your ticket to on-the-go glam. Its creamy formula and travel-friendly packaging ensure you’ll be ready to shine wherever you are.
Priced at Rs 4,800. Available online.
Meet your new multitasking hero. Colorbar’s Crystal Glow Hybrid Foundation combines skincare benefits with makeup, providing hydration, SPF 30 protection, and a radiant finish. This ultimate game-changer blurs imperfections while enhancing your natural beauty — perfect for festive celebrations.
Priced atRs 1,499. Available online.
Lips need love too. Simply Nam’s Sweet Kisses Hydrating Lip Balm offers a 3-in-1 formula that hydrates, heals, and enhances. Available in three beautiful shades, this non-sticky balm is perfect for achieving luscious, plump lips with a high-shine finish.
Priced at Rs 699 each. Available online.
Unlock your signature scent with Insight’s fabulous pack of four. Each fragrance tells a story, from the mysterious Morning Glory to the sweet and musky Sweetly Intense. Embrace the irresistible notes of Dreamy Vanilla and the enchanting Lilac Breeze for a fragrance wardrobe that complements every mood and occasion.
Price on request. Available online.