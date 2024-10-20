Diwali beauty cheat sheet

Diwali is not just a festival of lights; it’s also the perfect excuse to put your best face forward. As you gather with family and friends to celebrate, looking your radiant best becomes an essential part of the festivities. To help you shine bright this season, we’ve rounded up a fabulous beauty lineup that will keep you glowing through every gathering.
Celebrate 30 years of NARS with their new Explicit Lipstick. This luxurious range boasts bold pigments and a satin finish, ensuring your lips look fabulous from day to night. With 28 stunning shades, there’s a perfect match for every festive outfit.
Looking for a multitasking beauty saviour? Meet the NIVEA Caring Beauty Lip & Cheek 3-in-1 tint. Infused with 24-hour moisture and SPF 30, this creamy formula gives your lips a luscious colour and your cheeks a beautiful flush. Its buttery texture allows for easy application — whether you want a soft glow or a bold pop of colour, it’s got you covered.
Elevate your Diwali celebrations with Kimirica’s luxurious gift sets. Each beautifully packaged collection captures the essence of the festival while promoting self-care. From the Happy Diwali Gift Box to the Box of Wishes, these sets are designed to pamper your loved ones and yourself during this festive season.
Unleash your power with the striking red shade inspired by the goddess Durga with Nattie M Nail Polish. Aptly titled Durga, this nail polish not only embodies strength and style but also delivers a high-shine finish in just one coat. With Durga on your fingertips, you’ll be ready to conquer any celebration.
Say hello to TNW’s newest marvel — sunscreen wipes. These portable wonders cleanse, protect, and refresh your skin on the go, ensuring you radiate confidence all day long. Perfect for combating dirt and oil while keeping your skin SPF-protected, these wipes are a game-changer for your festive adventures.
Revolutionise your hair game with the PROTOUCH Airshot Hair Multi Styler. This all-in-one tool allows you to curl, smooth, dry, and volumise your locks effortlessly. With its lightweight design and user-friendly features, it’s time to achieve those salon-worthy styles right at home.
Quench your skin’s thirst with PureSense’s Watermelon Burst Face Serum. Packed with 2 percent Hyaluronic Acid and real watermelon extracts, this serum provides an instant hydrating boost for that coveted glass skin effect. Perfect for all skin types, it promises a dewy finish that will keep you glowing all night long.
Flaunt your sun-kissed glow this festive season with Viah Beauty’s sunscreen essentials. Their invisible sunscreen offers complete protection while keeping your skin hydrated, and their SPF 30 moisturiser works wonders in achieving a radiant, even-toned complexion. Let the festivities begin without the fear of sun damage.
Make a statement this Diwali with Givenchy’s L‘interdit Absolu, a fragrance that transcends gender norms. This bold Eau de Parfum is crafted with rich, textured ingredients that envelop you in a sensual aura. Perfect for making an unforgettable impression during the festivities.
