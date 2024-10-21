Spark joy this Diwali: Ultimate gifting guide for festive celebrations

This Diwali, let’s sprinkle some sparkle on our celebrations with a fabulous array of gifts. From home décor to beauty must-haves, we’ve curated a list that’s as vibrant as the festival itself. So, gear up to dazzle your loved ones (and yourself) with these delightful finds.
Elevate your serving game with this stunning MDF round tray by India Circus. With intricate designs that scream ‘heritage chic’, this tray is perfect for both serving snacks and showcasing your festive spirit. Just a damp cloth and it’s good as new!
Priced at Rs 1,169. Available online.
Gift yourself or someone special the secret to radiant skin this Diwali. This luxurious trio — featuring an eye mask and hydrating goodies — will have you glowing brighter than the diyas.
Priced at Rs 2,700. Available online.
Unleash your inner diva with the Camellia Bronze Handbag from Perona. This spacious beauty is perfect for your festive outings and will make heads turn with its timeless elegance.
Priced at Rs 18,000. Available online.
Surprise your loved ones with a lipstick that lasts longer than your Diwali parties. With a comfy matte finish and 14 stunning shades, this Revlon wonder is the perfect festive accessory.
Priced at Rs 1,399. Available online.
Reveal your skin's inner radiance with Fiore’s HydraC range! This fabulous trio is like a spa day in a box—perfect for nurturing your skin to glow from within.
Priced at Rs 1,850. Available online.
Transform your home into a luxurious haven with this exclusive collection. From high-fashion bed linens to sumptuous towels, it's a festive upgrade your living space will thank you for.
Price on request. Available online.
Shine brighter than the Diwali lights with this highlighter-infused moisturiser. Whether used alone or layered, this cream promises a radiant glow fit for any celebration.
Priced at Rs 325. Available online.
The perfect gift for beauty lovers on the move! This all-in-one travel kit ensures your loved ones can slay every festive event without missing a beat.
Priced at Rs 1,199. Available online.
Searching for a thoughtful gift? This 5-in-1 makeup box has all the essentials to help your loved ones create a flawless look, making it a festival favourite.
Priced at Rs 849. Available online.
Bring the healing power of gemstones into your loved ones' homes. These handcrafted pieces are not just beautiful; they promote emotional and physical well-being — perfect for the festive spirit.
Gift the magic of Ayurveda with this luxurious face care regime. Perfect for all skin types, this range promises to cleanse, hydrate, and rejuvenate for that youthful glow.
Priced at Rs 2,799. Available online.
Celebrate with Haldiram’s curated hamper featuring everything from exotic baklava to roasted pistachios. It’s the ultimate treat to share with family and friends during the festivities.
Priced at Rs 4,039. Available online.
Gift health this Diwali with vegan collagen and superfood protein. These innovative products blend wellness with indulgence, ensuring everyone can enjoy the festivities guilt-free.
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate your gifting with these artisanal beauty sets. Filled with handmade soaps and nourishing oils, these gifts embody the essence of nature—perfect for that natural glow.
Price on request. Available online.
Indulge in luxury with the Agar Epice fragrance! This exquisite perfume captures the rich heritage of oud with a modern twist, making it an extraordinary gift for the scent connoisseur.
Priced at Rs 21,200. Available online.
The set of two copper mugs with stirrer offers a unique blend of traditional elegance and functionality, making it a distinguished Diwali gift. Crafted from copper, known for its timeless appeal and health benefits, the mugs bring an old-world charm to any gathering, perfect for serving festive drinks in style. The gift set also includes a deck of playing cards, adding a fun and interactive element to the festive celebrations, which often feature games of skill and chance. Packaged thoughtfully, this Diwali gift stands out for its combination of cultural significance, sophistication, and entertainment, ensuring it leaves a lasting impression on the recipient. Whether for family, friends, or colleagues, this set embodies the spirit of togetherness and festivity, making it a memorable gift choice.
Priced at Rs 3,499. Available online.
Illuminate your beauty routine with this limited-edition K-beauty box! Packed with premium skincare treasures, it’s the ultimate gift for anyone who wants to shine as brightly as the Diwali lights. Get ready to dazzle and glow.
Priced at Rs 7,700. Available online.
Slay the festive game in this stunning white printed suit with a dupatta. Perfect for poojas and get-togethers, this outfit will make you the center of attention. Get ready for picture-perfect moments!
Price on request. Available online.
Embrace tradition with a twist! This exquisite gharara set features intricate zari work and luxurious silk. Perfect for a regal look that will leave everyone mesmerised. It’s time to grace the occasion with flair!
Price on request. Available online.
Be the star of every Diwali celebration in Shilpi Gupta’s banarasi-zari lehenga or trendy co-ord set. With gold and maroon hues, you’ll embody the joy and elegance of the festival. Shine on, gorgeous.
Price on request. Available online.
Gift yourself (or your favorite woman) the ultimate beauty upgrade with this fabulous limited edition festive box. Say hello to luscious locks and radiant skin this Diwali. Get your glam on!
Priced at Rs 1,500. Available online.
Turn your Diwali into a pampering paradise with Mul Secrets' indulgent masks. Choose from Hydration, Rejuvenation, and Revive, and bask in self-love as you glow through the festivities. Because you deserve it!
Price: 2 masks for Rs 1,199| 3 masks for INR 1,799. Available online.
Keep your lips hydrated and glowing with these fabulous jelly tints! With shades like Mango Tango and Bubble Gum, they’ll leave you looking fresh and fabulous for up to 12 hours. Say goodbye to dull lips!
Price on request. Available online.
Get your shine on with this innovative lip oil that nourishes and hydrates! Perfect for wearing alone or layering over your favorite lip color, this vending machine is all about glossy glam. Pucker up!
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Elevate your style with Fossil’s stunning Raquel collection of watches! Each piece blends modern elegance with classic charm, making it the perfect accessory for festive gatherings. Time to shine bright.
Price on request. Available online.
Add a touch of sparkle to your festive wardrobe with the Michael Kors Lennox. With its eye-catching details and elegant design, you’ll be the talk of every Diwali party. Glam it up!
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate Diwali in style with Emporio Armani’s sleek timepieces. With minimalistic designs and luxurious finishes, these watches are perfect for the modern man. Class never goes out of style!
Price on request. Available online.
Unleash your urban charm with this luxury perfume set featuring four captivating scents. From daytime freshness to evening allure, these fragrances will keep you smelling divine all day long. Spritz and conquer!
Celebrate the festive spirit with exquisite jewellery pieces from PP Jewellers. From delicate necklaces to statement earrings, these timeless treasures make heartfelt gifts that will be cherished forever. Shine on, beautiful!
Price on request. Available online.
Introducing the Amaryllis Collection, a stunning line inspired by the mythical phoenix and the beauty of blooming flowers. This collection captures the essence of renewal, celebrating nature's eternal cycle with luxurious elegance. Each piece showcases elevated floral motifs and refined, soothing tones, featuring intricate fringe accents and fish-cut silhouettes that gracefully accentuate the feminine form. With 3D floral embellishments and shimmering sequins, the collection radiates opulence while remaining comfortable, thanks to its lightweight materials. The dreamy palette includes earthy rusts, shimmering silvers, and soft pastels like baby pink and sky blue, making it perfect for daytime celebrations, cocktail soirées, and destination weddings. Crafted from sumptuous silk, flowy georgette, and lustrous satin, every garment empowers women to express their individuality with style.
Price starts at Rs 16,000. Available online.