The ultimate skin and hair care guide to follow ahead of the festive season

Festive season is on, and prepping your skin and hair, to look and smell the best during these days is a must. Here‘s an extensive curated list of products that will leave you with a glowing skin and a shiny mane.
If you are worrying about your fine lines and wrinkles, then you might check out Neutrogena’s Visible Repair Serum. This new drop with retinol helps prevent skin damage and ageing besides boosting collagen, improving absorption and firming up the skin. Price on request.
Safeguard your hair against damage with Wella Professionals Ultime Repair Range. The treatment includes ultime repair miracle hair treatment serum, along with a shampoo, conditioner and night cream that helps the hair to regain its strength and shine, repairing major damages caused by harsh styling or pollution. INR 1,050 onwards.
Give fine, limp hair a boost while soaking up any excess dirt and oils from the night before with this brand new dry shampoo from Kevin Murphy, called Fresh Air. It instantly transforms the hair back to its fresh, bouncy avatar, making it an ideal choice for a midday meltdown. What‘s great is that for every can of shampoo sold, a financial contribution is made to help reduce global carbon emissions. Price on request
Kylie Cosmetics’ debut fragrance, Cosmic Kylie Jenner, has an ambery floral fragrance with notes of star jasmine, blood orange and red peony accords. Smoothly finished with a soft dry down of vanilla musk accord and cedarwood for a warm, elevated scent, Cosmic Kylie Jenner is perfect for both your day and night outs. Price on request.
Eliminate all the dirt and oil with Fiore’s Celestial Oil Cleansing Gel crafted with a blend of potent oils including black Jamaican castor oil, blue tansy oil, grapeseed oil, blue spirulina extract and Vitamin E. This emulsification remove make-up, sunscreen and any impurities effortlessly and also rinses off easily. INR 899.
Aqualogica’s 5 Barrier+ Repair Gentle Cleanser is a must-try for the goodness of avocado and Vitamins A, C and E, which helps in cleaning the face but not causing any damage to the skin cells. Best suited for normal, dry, oily or combination skin types, this product will surely be a winter protector. INR 249
Keep your hair looking fresh and oil-free with Olaplex’s N°.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo that has light-as-air dry cleansing technology ensuring no powdery residue or gritty build-up. This healthy scalp dry shampoo leaves hair looking and feeling clean and is clinically proven not to clog follicles. Price on request.
Get some colour back on your cheeks with Marmelo Serum Blusher. Available in four shades of Summer Popsicle, Desert Rose, Lilac Dreams, and Detail Kiss, the blushers are easy to apply, and give a perfect finish over makeup. Additionally, they are non-sticky and contains long lasting ingredients like aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, which boosts skin health. INR 2,199
Say goodbye to all your tan worries with inde wild’s all new Ayurvedistry SPF 50 Glow Drops Sunscreen with 12% Zinc Oxide. These sunscreen glow drops protect your skin and help reduce irritation, boosting collagen levels, reducing irritation and more. These also easily fit in your handbags and are a great addition to your vanity. INR 1,499
Revitalise dry and damaged hair with 3TenX that has a blend of keratin and collagen. Keratin fortifies hair structure, enhancing elasticity and smoothness while collagen is rich in essential amino acids. Infused with Salicylic Acid, it ensures scalp cleanliness and health. Price on request
Treat your skin to hydration with the newly launched Dr. Jart+’s maiden range of products, especially their Vital Hydra Solution. This cream returns the lost moisture in your skin and makes it soft and plump. With long hours of staying outdoors and fighting the UV rays and pollution, the skin starts losing its moisture which can be brought back with a revitalising glow with the product. Price on request
To rejuvenate tired eyes, try homegrown label Viah Beauty’s Eye Contour Rejuvenating Serum. Formulated with French gentian root extract and Italian white truffle, the serum brightens the delicate eye area besides addressing common concerns such as sagging eyelids, puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles. Price on request.
Cover up all the dull and dark spots on your skin with TYPE Beauty’s Get Even Smudge Stick. Replete with Vitamin C and turmeric oil, its anti-bacterial and antioxidants help in reducing pigmentation, and cleans pores. These dual smudge sticks work as blush, highlighter and bronzer making it a three-in-one product for your vanity. INR 950
Try this instant plumping serum from CodeSkin with advanced new generation Hyaluronic 7+ that brightens and moisturises with seven types of hyaluronic acids, niacinamide and milk peptides, giving the popular Korean glass skin effect. INR 1,250
Discover the ultimate skin rejuvenation duo with Neude’s Glaze Bomb face care kit. This power-packed combination of Sleep On It and FaceTime masks delivers intense nourishment and correction, leaving your skin radiant and revitalised. Furthermore, the unique milk technique gives a natural glow. INR 1,189.
Protect your skin from the harmful sun rays with Derma Co. Sunscreen Compact. Its powerful mix of Hyaluronic acid and ceramides work together to protect the skin while deeply hydrating and strengthening it. INR 799
Add a pop of colour to your mane with Pattern’s Color Care Range that’s designed to keep your colour-treated hair look fresh and healthy. Enriched with fig, chia seed and buriti fruit extract, the range provides long lasting hydration to dry ends, adds shine, extends the life of colour and further enhances highlighted or lifted tones. INR 2,260