Make way for festive grooming with these skincare products for men

With the festive season knocking on the doorstep, its time to get down to self-pampering. We bring out some of the latest and effective products in men's skincare that are suitable for this season. From gel-based shaving cream and sunscreens to an instant shot of hydration, find them all below.
Keeping your hair healthy is one of the most important aspects of grooming. Check out Traya’s Scalp Oil with Dandruff Oil Shot, which helps in keeping your scalp healthy and fighting conditions like dandruff and fungal infections. It’s herbal oil elements help in targeting uneven sleep patterns and high stress situations to treat hair problems. It also keeps your scalp hydrated and is suitable for all hair types.
Price INR 450. Available online.
Stay smooth and clean
To get that clean-shaven look this festive season, you may want to try out ILEM Japan’s Shaving Gel. This mild-on-the-skin shaving gel is rich in botanical extracts like matricaria flower extract and chamomile flower extract, which not only gives off good result but also keep the skin moist, soft and rejuvenated.
Price INR 2,800. Available online.
If you have sensitive and oily skin, then this game-changer product is worth trying out. The Derma Co. 2% Niacinamide Oily Skin Cleanser has a non-irritating gel-based formula, which helps in removing excess oil and cleaning the pores. It helps in soothing the skin, protecting the skin barrier, hydrating the skin and of course, making it soft.
Price INR 299. Available online.
With extreme pollution, dry or oily skin and long hours of outdoors, it is quite natural that the skin tends to become less hydrated over time. To restore hydration to the skin, you can opt for Moha’s Hydrating Face Serum. It provides an instant shot of hydration with its expert ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice, bamboo extract, papaya and rice bran. It removes signs of skin ageing and leaves a glowing skin after use.
Price INR 575. Available online.
Another quick hydration product is Aqualogica’s 5 Barrier+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Avocado & 5 Essential Ceramides. Its gel texture helps in repairing the skin, and delivering 12-hours moisture to it. It is non-sticky, quick absorbing and super light. With avocado, vitamins A,C and E and more, it is a solution for dry and oily skin.
Price INR 798. Available online.
After all the primary skincare essentials, the most important one, if you happen to be going outside is the sunscreen. For that, Skinvest’s Sunny Side Up provides an excellent solution. With just one swipe across your face, you can get protection from the harsh rays. It’s light-weight texture, intelligent balance between gel and cream and ingredients like vitamin C and titanium dioxide makes it ideal for daily use without any harmful reactions.
Price INR 549. Available online.