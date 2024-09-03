Shahnaz Husain reimagines men’s grooming

In a bold new chapter for her illustrious brand, Shahnaz Husain, the name synonymous with Ayurvedic beauty mastery, ventures into the men’s skincare realm with her latest innovation — the MARRDD range. This collection, inspired by the age-old wisdom of Ayurveda and the dynamic needs of modern men, offers a fresh perspective on male grooming. We caught up with the beauty guru to delve into the inspiration behind this new line, her journey in the industry, and her vision for the future.

A new era of men’s grooming

As Shahnaz steps into the men’s skincare market, her latest venture promises to redefine the landscape of male grooming. “The decision to expand into men’s skincare was driven by a profound shift in societal attitudes towards masculinity and self-care,” Shahnaz reveals. “Men today are more conscious about their grooming and appearance, influenced by evolving norms around gender and personal care. Our MARRDD range addresses these changing needs with natural, effective solutions,” she says.

Embracing tradition with a modern twist

Shahnaz’s latest launch is more than just a skincare line; it’s a testament to her lifelong commitment to Ayurvedic principles. “The range embodies the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda, tailored to meet the specific needs of men’s skin and hair. We’ve crafted these products to address issues like dehydration, premature aging, and hair loss, all the while staying true to our philosophy of natural care,” she explains.

The art of Ayurvedic innovation

When asked about the unique aspects of the men’s range, Shahnaz highlights the synergy between tradition and contemporary demands. “Our approach combines the richness of Ayurvedic ingredients with modern scientific research. We use pure plant extracts and essential oils, ensuring each product not only nurtures but also revitalises. This balance between ancient wisdom and modern science is what sets our collection apart,”

The future of men’s grooming

Shahnaz’s insights into the future of the men’s grooming industry reveal a sector in rapid transformation. “The men’s grooming market is evolving quickly, with a remarkable growth rate. The demand for specialised skincare and haircare products for men is on the rise, reflecting a broader acceptance and interest in personal grooming,” Shahnaz notes. “We anticipate continued growth and innovation in this space, driven by a greater focus on natural, sustainable solutions.”

Crafting for the modern man

The range features a sophisticated array of products designed to meet contemporary grooming needs. “Our collection includes everything from hydrating face cleansers to nourishing hair treatments, all crafted with the finest natural ingredients. We’ve ensured that each product is effective yet gentle, reflecting our commitment to quality and authenticity,” Shahnaz says.

Balancing heritage and innovation

As a pioneer in Ayurvedic beauty care, Shahnaz’s commitment to preserving traditional practices while embracing modernity is evident in her approach. “We remain deeply rooted in Ayurvedic traditions, yet we continuously adapt to meet modern demands. Our goal is to honour our heritage while providing cutting-edge solutions that cater to today’s consumers,” she explains.

Looking head

Shahnaz’s vision for the future is as expansive as her impact on the beauty industry. “We are looking to broaden our international presence and explore new markets, including the USA, UK, and Southeast Asia. Additionally, we are developing products for specific needs such as anti-aging and specialised care for women who wear hijabs, ensuring that our offerings are both innovative and inclusive,” she reveals.

A timeless approach to beauty

In a world often swayed by fleeting trends, her advice is to seek enduring solutions. “True beauty and wellness come from consistent, natural care. Choose products that are honest and effective,” she advises.

With this new range, Shahnaz continues to shape the future of skincare, blending the ancient art of Ayurveda with the needs of the modern man. As her legacy grows, so does her commitment to crafting products that embody both tradition and innovation.

— Manu Vipin

