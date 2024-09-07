Here are some new beauty and makeup essentials to hoard before the festive season kicks off

With the festive season only a month away, gear up to look and smell your best this Puja by adding these products to your makeup and beauty kitty. Here are a few new product listings from brands of repute, global and local.
LoveChild by Masaba is celebrating its second anniversary with the launch of the Bare Browns Ultra-Matte Lipstick collection, intricately curated by Masaba Gupta for Indian skin tones. Fair skin beauties, try Slow Sand’and Luxe Latte , medium skin tones call for Sepia Spice and Mummylicious, while deep skin divas can rock their world with Melting Mocha and Brown Mama. These versatile shades offer a rich, ultra-matte finish, so, whether you're powering through your day or making a statement at night, these will let you own your brown girl energy.
With the sweat and grime of the humid September and October months leading to sudden bursts of acne on face, cruelty-free brand Bayla Skin's Glow-Getter Trio looks like a great solution. It features a Raspberry Face Wash, a gentle detoxifying and hydrating cleanser that removes impurities and dead skin cells, revealing a brighter complexion. The Raspberry Face Mask, a nourishing mask that exfoliates and nourishes the skin, promotes a healthy, radiant glow. Finally, the Peachy Boost Face Serum, a potent anti-aging serum that reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and pigmentation.
Lancôme, a pioneer in beauty and fragrance, just launched IDÔLE NOW, a unique floral fragrance that seamlessly merges nature's purity with science's innovation. IDÔLE NOW redefines the olfactory experience by introducing a richer, bolder, and more caring scent that pushes the boundaries of traditional fragrance creation. IDÔLE NOW is more radiant and more luminous Floral and brings back its iconic Clean & Glow accord, radiating from the first notes and supported by new techniques of Rice extraction to create a richer, bolder Vanilla scent. And here's a great news for nature conscious fashionistas -- the Scent trek technology is now being used to extract the Orchid accord for the first time without any damage to the flower.
The final step in your skin prep routine is a good moisturizer. After applying your serum, it’s crucial to lock in all that goodness with a hydrating moisturizer. The Pilgrim Squalane Glow Moisturizer boosts radiance for a dewy, healthy-looking skin and even complexion, ensuring your skin stays plump, soft, and glowing throughout the day or night.
Aqualogica Illuminate Hydra Gel Moisturizer's lightweight, non-sticky formula enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Niacinamide is for all skin types and especially for those with an oily skin. It deeply hydrates the skin, reduces dark spots, and boosts natural radiance. This gel moisturizer ensures your skin remains plump and glowing throughout the day.
For juicy, fruity lip treats get Laneige's Lip Glowy Balm, now available in four new fun flavours including Vanilla, Blueberry, Sweet Candy, and Mango. These lightweight, moisture-rich, subtly tinted glossy lip balms enriched with Shea & Murumuru Seed butters ensure extra soft, hydrated, kissable lips throughout the day.
To get that picture-perfect finish to your makeup, settle for Innisfree's No Sebum Mineral Powder that provides the finishing touch to your oil-free makeup routine. This innovative powder lifts off excess sebum, providing long-lasting sebum control and a clean finish that sets makeup in place all day.
