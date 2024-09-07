Here are some new beauty and makeup essentials to hoard before the festive season kicks off

Lancôme, a pioneer in beauty and fragrance, just launched IDÔLE NOW, a unique floral fragrance that seamlessly merges nature's purity with science's innovation. IDÔLE NOW redefines the olfactory experience by introducing a richer, bolder, and more caring scent that pushes the boundaries of traditional fragrance creation. IDÔLE NOW is more radiant and more luminous Floral and brings back its iconic Clean & Glow accord, radiating from the first notes and supported by new techniques of Rice extraction to create a richer, bolder Vanilla scent. And here's a great news for nature conscious fashionistas -- the Scent trek technology is now being used to extract the Orchid accord for the first time without any damage to the flower.

Available online and in stores.