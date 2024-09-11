Five self-care practices that do not cost money

Self-care is all about taking time for yourself, but you don’t need to splurge on fancy treatments to feel great. There are plenty of effective self-care practices that are completely free and can fit into your everyday life. Here are five simple ways to take care of yourself without spending money:

Mindful breathing

Taking a few moments each day to focus on your breath can work wonders for your stress levels and mental clarity. Find a quiet spot, sit comfortably, and take slow, deep breaths. Breathe in deeply through your nose, hold it for a few seconds, and then exhale slowly through your mouth. This practice helps calm your mind and reduce anxiety, making it a quick and easy way to find some peace.

Gratitude journaling

Shifting your focus to what you’re grateful for can boost your mood and outlook on life. Each day, take a few minutes to jot down three things you’re thankful for. They can be small, like a delicious cup of coffee or a friendly smile from a stranger. Regularly practicing gratitude helps you appreciate the little things and can bring a sense of joy and contentment.

Get moving

You don’t need a gym membership or expensive equipment to get exercise. Simple activities like taking a walk, stretching, or doing some body-weight exercises at home can be incredibly effective. Whether you go for a stroll in the park, follow a free workout video online, or do yoga in your living room, staying active is great for your mood and energy levels.

Digital detox

Taking a break from screens and social media can give your mind a much-needed rest. Set aside specific times each day to unplug from your phone and computer. Use this time to enjoy activities that you love— read a book, go for a walk, or have a face-to-face chat with a friend. A digital detox helps you feel more present and less overwhelmed by the constant buzz of notifications.

Meditation and relaxation

Meditation is a fantastic way to relax and reduce stress, and it doesn’t require anything special— just a quiet spot and a few minutes. You can use free guided meditation apps or simply sit quietly and focus on your breathing. This practice can help you feel more centred, manage anxiety, and find a sense of inner calm.

(Written by Anshula Dhulekar)