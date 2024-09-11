Five tricks to improve your social skills

Social skills are crucial for building meaningful relationships, both personally and professionally. They help in effective communication, empathy, and collaboration, allowing individuals to navigate diverse social environments. Strong social skills foster trust, reduce misunderstandings, and enhance teamwork. In professional settings, they improve networking and leadership abilities. On a personal level, these skills contribute to emotional intelligence and conflict resolution, making them essential for personal growth and success in all areas of life.

Listen intently and know who you are speaking to

It’s easy to get distracted in a conversation. You end up running through your to-do list in your head, all while your conversation partner keeps on chatting to you. You either miss something important, miss a chance to further the conversation, or—worse—your conversation partner notices you’re not listening, ruining your chances of forging a great relationship. Aim to be more present in conversations by clearing your mind and focusing on the other person. Put down your phone, resist the urge to multitask, and try not to spend the time they’re talking thinking about what you’re going to say next.

Ask open ended questions

A good way to maintain a conversation is by asking open-ended questions that require more than a yes or no answer. When someone shares something about their life, show interest by asking a sincere follow-up question. People generally appreciate the chance to talk more about themselves. However, be mindful not to make the conversation feel like an interrogation. Instead, sprinkle in a few thoughtful questions to deepen your connections with others.

Make eye contact

If you often feel nervous or shy in social settings, your eyes might give it away by avoiding or briefly meeting others' gaze. Try to make eye contact about 50% of the time when speaking and 70% when listening. If direct eye contact feels uncomfortable, gradually build up your comfort level. Start by making a bit more eye contact with each conversation, or focus on a nearby spot, like their eyebrows, if direct contact feels too intimate.

Visualise yourself as a social person

Visualisation is a powerful tool that can enhance performance, whether you're an athlete or someone who struggles with social situations. By picturing yourself as a confident, socially adept person, you can improve your real-life interactions. Visualise yourself speaking confidently to new people, building rapport with colleagues, and handling difficult conversations smoothly. Focus on how you look, sound, and feel during these moments, and this practice can help you develop better social skills in reality.

Honour your personality types

Most of us instinctively know whether we're introverts, extroverts, or somewhere in between, but it's easy to overlook this trait in daily life. Neglecting how you recharge can affect your social skills. For example, introverts who don't take time to recharge alone may feel drained and withdrawn at social events. Extroverts who haven't spent enough time with loved ones might find themselves talking excessively to anyone available. It's important to find the right social balance that suits your personality.