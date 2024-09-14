Get ready to stun!

Ready to dive into a beauty wonderland where every product feels like a magical spell? Say goodbye to boring routines and hello to a dazzling array of cosmetics and skincare treats that promise to transform your look and elevate your self-care game. Whether you’re in the mood for a deep-cleaning balm that melts away your day like fairy dust, an eyeliner that casts spells of sophistication, or a glitter liner that turns your eyes into a twinkling extravaganza, we’ve got you covered.
Why hit snooze on flawless skin? Oceglow’s new Pore-fect Deep Cleansing Balm is here to rescue your evening routine from the clutches of mundane makeup removers. This luxury balm isn’t just about taking off the day—it’s about revealing a complexion that’s practically reborn. Packed with nature’s finest goodies, this balm doesn’t just scrub away your makeup; it gives impurities and environmental nasties the boot while pampering your skin like royalty. Say goodbye to stubborn mascara and hello to skin that feels like a cloud. The Pore-fect Balm melts away every trace of makeup, leaving no residue behind—just pure, radiant skin that’s softer than a silk pillowcase. With superstar ingredients like shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and atocare IVY, it’s not just a cleanse; it’s a skin-nourishing, age-reversing ritual in a jar. If you’re after a skincare essential that blends cutting-edge science with Mother Nature’s best, this balm is your ticket to a deep cleanse and a youthful glow.
Price at Rs 1,750. Available online.
Meet the Moira Glitter Glitter Liner, your new BFF for a sprinkle of dazzle and a splash of whimsy. This isn’t just any liner—it’s your ticket to transforming your eyes into a twinkling wonderland. With its water-based formula and ultra-fine glitter, your peepers will sparkle like never before. Available in a kaleidoscope of shades, this glitter liner is your ultimate handbag must-have. It’s perfect for those impromptu moments when you need to add a pinch of magic to your look. Keep it handy and let your eyes shine bright with effortless, glamorous sparkle.
Priced at Rs 990. Available online.
The lipstick that’s shaking up the beauty universe! Givenchy’s Le Rouge Interdit Cream Velvet is a sensory masterpiece with a velvet touch and intense colour payoff. With 12 shades to choose from, it’s not just a lipstick; it’s a fashion statement. It is creamy texture meets a flawless matte finish, is long-lasting and non-transferable, and is infused with shea butter and meadowfoam seed oil for those luscious lips.
Price on request. Available online.
Meet your new obsession! Praush’s Showstopper Eyeshadow Palette is here to sprinkle your eyelids with a cosmic blend of 12 dreamy matte shades and six dazzling shimmer hues. It’s not just makeup; it’s your personal fairytale in a palette. Dive into a world of nude glamour, smoky seduction, and shimmering cut creases like a true enchantress.
Priced at Rs 3,300. Available online.
Welcome to your botanical retreat! Kimirica’s Herbalist Collection is your green ticket to tranquility, inspired by ancient herbal remedies and modern luxury. Experience nature’s healing touch with each product crafted to make your senses sing and your soul sigh. The body wash has green tea and rosemary for the ultimate cleanse, and bergamot and patchouli for a spa-like escape.
Price on request. Available online.
Meet your new go-to for zen vibes and clean air! Wikka’s Eucalyptus Essential Oil is a breath of fresh air (literally). With its spicy, invigorating aroma, it’s your all-natural remedy for everything from skin irritations to a stuffy nose. It refreshes and uplifts with just a few drops, and combats acne and irritations with ease.
Price on request. Available online.
Time to detox your face with a zesty twist! Kass Oil Cleanse is the citrus-infused hero that wipes out excess oils and unclogs pores with the precision of a well-aimed magic wand. Perfect for every skin type, it’s your new skincare sidekick.
Price on request. Available online.
Say hello to skin that glows brighter than your future! The Body Shop’s Vitamin C Glow Cleansing Polish is like a spa day in a bottle. Infused with Vitamin C, it banishes dullness and reveals a complexion that screams, ‘I woke up like this.’ And don’t forget the Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser — it’s like a sip of sunshine for your skin. It has camu camu from the Amazon for that radiant lift, community trade aloe vera for hydration, the natural way, and energising elixir, perfect for those days when your skin needs a pep talk.
Price on request. Available online.
Ever dreamed of an eyeliner that’s more like a magic wand? RENEE Midnight Matte Eyeliner is your new best friend for achieving everything from pin-up precision to va-va-voom drama. One swipe of this liquid luxury, and you’ll unlock the secrets of bold, mesmerising eyes. It’s intense yet sophisticated, with a matte finish so smooth, it practically casts a spell. This eyeliner is your go-to for looks that linger long after the night ends. Its velvet-smooth texture glides on like a dream, staying put with no smudges or peels. Infused with Vitamin E, aloe vera, and chamomile, it’s not just about stunning looks but also about keeping your eyes nourished and comfortable. Get ready to enchant with a stroke of midnight magic!
Price at Rs 399. Available online.