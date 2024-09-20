Glow like a Parisian: Skincare essentials that even Emily would covet!

Give your curls the texture they need without any of the weight! Fix My Curls Weightless Whip Volumizing Mousse is enriched with rice protein, matcha green tea, and apple amino acids to strengthen your hair while adding volume and definition. This mousse is a game-changer for quick styling, allowing you to refresh your hair in under three minutes. Apply on wet or damp hair and enjoy voluminous, shiny curls all day!

Priced at Rs 770. Available online.