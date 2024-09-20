Glow like a Parisian: Skincare essentials that even Emily would covet!

Ready to jazz up your beauty regime with a sprinkle of Parisian flair and a dash of high-tech glamour? Dive into our top beauty picks that’ll have you looking effortlessly fabulous from dawn to dusk. Let’s get glowing!
Wing it or tightline it with the Tint Cosmetics X Emily in Paris Liquid Eyeliner. This smudge-proof, transfer-proof formula lasts 18 hours and features a precision felt tip for flawless application. Perfect for both delicate and dramatic eye looks!
Priced at Rs 499. Available online.
Say goodbye to rough, bumpy skin with Fixderma’s Durave Deep Exfoliating Body Lotion. This advanced formula exfoliates, hydrates, and evens skin tone, leaving you with soft, supple skin that’s ready to shine.
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate your oral care with Salt Oral Care’s Amalfi Spearmint and Souk Fennel Mint Mouthspritz. These luxe mouthsprays not only fight halitosis but also soothe and hydrate, thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and fennel. Perfect for a refreshing breath boost anytime!
Price on request. Available online.
Drift into restful sleep with Poshte’s Sleep Well Kashmiri Lavender Essential Oil. Sourced from Kashmir, this essential oil promotes relaxation and improves sleep quality, making it a must-have for your nightly routine.
Price on request. Available online.
Get ready to shine this season with Nourish Mantra’s Bold Rush Creamy Matte Liquid Lipstick Set with SPF 15. This vibrant set features four electrifying shades — Jashn-E-Gulab, Ishq vala Red, Berry Dhamaka, and Khilkhilata Coral. Infused with jojoba oil, vitamin E, and shea butter, these lipsticks offer a creamy matte finish while keeping your lips hydrated. With added SPF, they protect against sun damage, ensuring your lips look stunning and stay safe. Smudge-proof and long-lasting, these shades are perfect for s a statement at any festive event.
Priced at Rs 899. Available online.
Give your curls the texture they need without any of the weight! Fix My Curls Weightless Whip Volumizing Mousse is enriched with rice protein, matcha green tea, and apple amino acids to strengthen your hair while adding volume and definition. This mousse is a game-changer for quick styling, allowing you to refresh your hair in under three minutes. Apply on wet or damp hair and enjoy voluminous, shiny curls all day!
Priced at Rs 770. Available online.
Achieve professional-looking hair colour at home with Naturtint’s biobased hair colour kits. Combining botanical oils with scientifically selected colourants, these kits ensure long-lasting colour and shine with minimal hassle.
Price on request. Available online.
Get that sun-kissed glow without the sunburn with Mary Coh’s Golden Effect Moisturising Cream. With DHA and erythrulose, this cream develops a natural tan while keeping your skin hydrated and soft, making it ideal for festive looks.
Priced at Rs 3,200. Available online.
Meet Genie, Rivona Naturals’ game-changing skincare solution that tackles 11 skin problems in one go. Infused with hypochlorous acid, this multi-purpose product treats acne, reduces redness, and promotes overall skin healing. Perfect for a simplified, effective skincare routine!
Price on request. Available online.
Unleash vibrant, transfer-proof colours with Shryoan’s Pretty Me! Lipstick set. Featuring two matte liquid lipsticks and one glossy shade, this pack ensures your lips pop with rich hues that last all day.
Priced at Rs 627. Available online.