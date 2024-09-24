Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Alia Bhatt Dazzle at Paris Fashion Week 2024

The spotlight shone bright as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt took to the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2024 for L’Oréal Paris. Representing India on the global stage, this dynamic duo made waves at Le Défilé held at the iconic Opera de Paris.
With Alia stepping into her role as the newly appointed global brand ambassador and Aishwarya embodying the brand’s legacy, the runway became a celebration of women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood. The theme ‘Walk Your Worth’ resonated throughout the show, promoting self-worth and solidarity among women everywhere.
On September 23, Alia made a striking debut in a custom couture creation by Gaurav Gupta, featuring a stunning metal-cast silver breastplate adorned with intertwining snakes and birds, paired with sleek black flared trousers. Her makeup, curated by celebrity artist Puneet Saini, showcased a Gilded Metal Glam Look, highlighting L’Oréal Paris products like the Infallible 32H Freshwear Liquid Foundation and the Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick—nicknamed "The Alia Shade."
Aishwarya, the epitome of elegance, graced the runway in a captivating red, bubble-hemmed gown with a dramatic cape emblazoned with the slogan “We Are Worth It.” Her Classic French makeup look, crafted using L’Oréal Paris products, included the Infallible 32H Matte Cover Foundation and Voluminous Panorama Mascara, giving her a flawless runway-ready appearance.