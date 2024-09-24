Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Alia Bhatt Dazzle at Paris Fashion Week 2024

The spotlight shone bright as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt took to the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2024 for L’Oréal Paris. Representing India on the global stage, this dynamic duo made waves at Le Défilé held at the iconic Opera de Paris.

With Alia stepping into her role as the newly appointed global brand ambassador and Aishwarya embodying the brand’s legacy, the runway became a celebration of women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood. The theme ‘Walk Your Worth’ resonated throughout the show, promoting self-worth and solidarity among women everywhere.