Transform your beauty game: Top picks for skincare and makeup mastery

Unleash your inner beauty guru with these fabulous finds that promise to elevate your skincare and makeup game to a whole new level. Because you deserve to shine every day!
New shades of the TINTENSE range of tinted sunscreen from CHOSEN have just hit the shelves. From light to deep tones, this range offers amazing coverage for melasma and blemishes. Perfect for Indian skin types, it protects against UV rays while giving you a radiant glow. Why you’ll love it: Who knew sun protection could look this good? Shine on, beautiful!
Price on request. Available online.
Makeup Revolution X Emily in Paris Just A Kiss Cream Lipstick is all you need to feel confident. Choose your mood with shades inspired by beloved characters—Berry Red, Taupe Nude, or Pinky Nude. Why you’ll love it: These ultra-creamy formulas ensure you’re always ready for a photo op, whether at the café or the office!
Price on request.
Available online.
Aging? What’s that? You can embrace your skin's natural beauty with Dusky India’s The Delay Ageing Face Wash with Gotukola. This Ayurvedic wonder promotes elasticity and reduces fine lines. Why you’ll love it: Cleanse your skin with ancient wisdom for a radiant, youthful glow.
Priced at Rs 541. Available online.
The Face Shop’s Water Fit Lip Tints are double-duty delights. A hydrating tint that not only stains your lips but can also be used as a cheek blush. Why you’ll love it: Get that juicy, vibrant colour without the sticky residue. Total win!
Priced at Rs 549. Available online.
Skeyndor’s Derma Peel Resurfacing Cream is what you need if you want an at-home spa experience. Enjoy salon-quality results with this powerful exfoliating cream designed to reveal smoother, more radiant skin. Why you’ll love it: Who needs a spa day when you can get gorgeous skin right at home?
Price on request. Available online.
TATHA’s De Tan Serum is an antioxidant-rich serum, your go-to for an even skin tone and protection against sun damage. Why you’ll love it: Perfect for the rainy season, it keeps your skin looking fresh and fabulous.
Priced at Rs 1,600. Available online.
Type Beauty’s Hydrating Jelly Tints is a collection of jelly tints that nourish while they colour. Why you’ll love it: These multipurpose tints last up to 12 hours and provide hydration, giving you that coveted dewy look.
Price on request. Available online.
MARS Non-Transfer Lip Gloss is your high-shine hero. This lip gloss promises a vibrant, long-lasting look that won’t budge—even through meals and kisses! Why you’ll love it: Glam up without the fuss; just swipe and go!
Priced at `299. Available online.
SUYU has launched India’s first Astaxanthin-infused skincare collection. What’s the buzz? Harness the power of this “king of antioxidants” for healthier, revitalised skin. Why you’ll love it: Because your skin deserves the very best—say hello to sustainability and beauty.
Price on request. Available online.