Actress Maanvi Gagroo embarks on a yogic journey

Maanvi Gagroo, recognised for her grounded portrayals in projects like Four More Shots Please, TVF's Tripling, and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan, has recently achieved another milestone by becoming a certified Yogini from the prestigious yoga institute.

Maanvi shares her perspective on her yogic journey and says, “Yoga is something that has always worked for me. I used to think it’s a lazy person’s workout but it was only after I started practising that I realised it’s so much more than just a workout. Yoga is transformative, it’s scientific and it’s as much spiritual as it is physical. This course is just the first step in my yogic journey.”

Maanvi has been currently shooting back to back for various projects, post the massive success of her recent release, Half Love, Half Arranged. As she continue stands as an inspiring figure who not only excels in her professional pursuits but also embraces practices that contribute to her overall well-being.