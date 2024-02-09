V-Day skincare essentials: Get ready to glow this Valentine's Day

Whether you're prepping for a romantic evening or treating yourself, these curated list of products will leave you feeling pampered and radiant.

Etude Dear Darling Tint

Achieve a captivating lip look with this intensely pigmented lipstick. The shade adds a touch of allure, ensuring you stand out with confidence. Priced at Rs 450.

Perfora Radiant Smile Limited Edition Gift

Perfora has launched a limited-edition Radiant Smile Gift Box that is the perfect Valentine gift for your loved ones. The gift box includes Awake Toothpaste, Unwind Toothpaste, and a Copper Tongue Cleaner to help you achieve a bright and white smile. Priced at Rs 999.

Evocus Exquisite Latest Collection

As Valentine's Day approaches, we find ourselves seeking the perfect way to express love and devotion to those who matter most in our lives. This year, we invite you to elevate the celebration with Evocus’s Hydration IV Electrolyte Drink Mix, a unique and thoughtful gift that goes beyond the ordinary. Explore the next frontier in hydration with Evocus Hydration IV. This revolutionary electrolyte drink mix is a game-changer in the realm of staying hydrated, providing an unparalleled combination of flavor and nourishment. Thoughtfully available in four enticing varieties – Blueberry, Tangerine, Lime & Yuzu, and Cranberry – our offering extends beyond mere thirst quenching. It represents a comprehensive strategy for overall well-being, meticulously crafted to replenish and revitalize your body on a cellular level. Price (Pack Of 6): Rs 240.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Celebrate love and bask in a romantic glow this Valentine's Day with Anastasia Beverly Hills' exquisite makeup collection. Discover your perfect match with the flawless coverage provided by the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation and the magic touch of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer. Achieve a radiant and seamless complexion with the Stick Blush and Stick Highlighter, offering a flush of color and luminosity. Elevate your natural beauty with the compact and travel-friendly Face Palette V1 - Italian Summer and V2 - Off to Costa Rica, each capturing the essence of their respective destinations with versatile 3-in-1 contour, highlighter, and blush options for a sun-kissed allure. For an extra touch of glamour, immerse yourself in the mesmerizing Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit or the radiant Sun Dipped Glow Kit. Shine with a captivating luminosity that is perfect for any romantic occasion, leaving an unforgettable impression.

Make-up Studio Lipstick Matte

The silky texture with matte finish gives you a comfortable feeling, and velvety soft lips with an intense long-lasting color effect. Priced at Rs 1,540.

Bayla Skin

Unveil Radiant Love with Skincare Magic: This Valentine's Day, Bayla Skin beckons you to indulge in the enchantment of radiant love through their Skincare Gifting Guide. Illuminate your skin and enhance your natural beauty with their carefully curated products designed to pamper and rejuvenate.The Watermelove Acne Shield Foaming Face Wash takes center stage, promising not just a cleansing routine but a sensory experience that awakens your skin. Its refreshing watermelon essence adds a delightful touch to your skincare ritual, leaving your face invigorated and ready to embrace love.To further enhance the journey towards radiant skin, Bayla Skin introduces the Avo-Barrier Strengthening Moisturiser. This product goes beyond conventional moisturising; it acts as a protective shield, ensuring your skin stays nourished and resilient. The infusion of avocado extracts provides a boost of hydration and vitality, allowing your skin to blossom with love. Bayla Skin's Skincare Gifting Guide is a thoughtful way to express self-love and care. Embrace the magic of these skincare essentials and let the glow of radiant love illuminate your complexion this Valentine's Day.

Aminu Melting Balm Cleanser

A specially formulated balm to oil to milk cleanser for all skin - removes pollution, sunscreen, excess oil & makeup - in just one simple cleansing step. Gentle on the skin, locks in moisture, feels refreshing with every cleanse. Priced at Rs 1,200.

Moira Makeup Collection

Celebrate love and glamour this Valentine's Day with Moira's enchanting beauty collection. Start your romantic look with the Loveheat Cream Blush, adding a radiant flush to your cheeks. Dive into the captivating hues of the A Moment With You Pressed Pigment Palette, offering a spectrum of romantic shades that blend effortlessly for a mesmerizing gaze. Elevate your eye makeup game further with the I Am Falling For You'' Pressed Pigment Palette, featuring rich and sultry tones that will leave your eyes spellbound. With Moira, let your beauty express the language of love this Valentine's Day.

Kiko Milano

This Valentine's Day give the gift of radiant beauty with Kiko Milano's new Skin Trainer Range. Renowned for its innovative beauty products, Kiko Milano has captivated beauty enthusiasts with this latest launch. Delight your loved ones this Valentine's Day by gifting them skincare essentials that will leave their skin radiant.

Orgatre Lush Lips 5 In 1 Multicolor Classic Matte Liquid Lipstick With Gloss

Orgatre offers 5-in-1 multi-shade lipstick with the goodness of Rosehip Seed Oil, which will bring

a radiant glow and restore the natural lip colour. Pomegranate Seed will ensure that your lips

remain hydrated. The richness of Tamanu Seed Oil will work its magic by keeping the lips

supple. The infusion of Vitamin C will boost the texture and plumpness of lips. Priced at Rs 594.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick

Make a bold statement this Valentine's Day with L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick. Available in 9 stunning shades, this long-wearing lipstick delivers intense colour payoff while providing a comfortable, matte finish. Whether you opt for a classic red or a subtle nude, this lipstick ensures that your lip colour stays vibrant throughout the day and night. Embrace the confidence that comes with a flawless, matte pout – the perfect finishing touch to your Valentine's Day makeup look, priced at Rs 999.

O3+ Glow Combo

This Valentine's Day, treat your loved ones to the O3+ Glow Combo – the ultimate gift for glowing, radiant skin. This special combo features the O3+ Glow cream, Night repair cream, and Vitamin A cream, providing a comprehensive skincare regimen. Pamper your special someone with these luxurious creams designed to enhance skin radiance and vitality. Give the gift of beautiful skin and make this Valentine's Day unforgettable. Priced at Rs 2,360.

Olaplex No.7 - Bonding oil

Revamp your locks with the Nº.7 Bonding Oil™, a weightless and potent styling oil that enhances lustre, prevents breakage, and controls frizz. This miracle oil, enriched with OLAPLEX Bond Building Technology™ and a blend of nourishing oils, delivers up to 125% more shine, leaving your hair healthier-looking and protected against heat up to 450°F. Sizzle up your Valentine's Day look with this essential finishing touch. For best results, apply to damp hair before styling and add a drop or two for maximum shine on dry hair.

Kevin.Murphy

In a world filled with clichéd gifts, why not celebrate love this Valentine's Day by treating your loved ones to the gift of gorgeous, healthy hair? Kevin.Murphy presents a thoughtfully curated selection of haircare products that promise to transform ordinary haircare routines into lovely, luxurious experiences. Whether it's for your significant other or your best friend forever, trust Kevin.Murphy to make this special occasion truly extraordinary for anyone.

De Fabulous

The Marula Oil Series Combo consists of Marula Oil Series Shampoo, (with nourishing marula oil that moisturises and repairs damaged hair, leaving locks stronger and smoother. Free from sulfates, it ensures gentle cleansing without dulling your hair), Marula Oil Series Conditioner (enriched with marula oil and quinoa protein, smoothens and protects damaged hair), and Marula Oil Miracle Oil (An ultimate repair for damaged hair, features Marula oil rich in vitamins C and E. With 50% more antioxidants, it deeply moisturizes, hydrates, and strengthens hair, providing a mirror-like shine).