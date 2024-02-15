We pick out five Bengaluru-based fragrance brands for last-minute gifting on Perfume Day

Valentine’s Week, a celebration of love leading up to Valentine’s Day, crescendos with Perfume Day, a unique ode to romantic fragrances. On this special day, couples exchange scents as tokens of affection, creating lasting memories. Here are our five picks, encapsulating the emotions and expressions of love.

I choose you

Bath and Body Works’ You’re The One Fine fragrance mist encapsulates the essence of a romantic night with its sparkling aroma. Boasting notes of white birch, velvety rose and a hint of strawberry nectar, this light-as-air mist scents your skin promising a lasting effect. Packaged in a bright red bottle made with 50 percent recycled plastic, the mist is paraben-free and perfect for layering. ₹1,799. Across outlets.

Verses of love

This gender-fluid eau de parfum, Love Song, is a fragrance blending zesty lemon and juniper top notes, harmonised by the jasmine and apple at its heart. The rich symphony by Isak concludes with the warm embrace of amber and musk, evoking an era of opulence, clandestine romances and fun jazz nights. ₹3,200. At Angadi Heritage, Jayanagar.

Lady luck

Gift Renee’s Eau De Parfum Combo featuring Flirt and Madame. The former enchants with a vibrant mandarin burst, entwines in a floral waltz of rose and osmanthus and settles into a comforting blend of vanilla and patchouli. While the latter captivates with yuzu and pomegranate, transitions into peony and lotus and embraces you in a lingering blend of amber and mahogany. ₹1,198. Across outlets.

Tulips don’t lie

The newly launched Tulips Don’t Lie Eau De Parfum by Plum Body Lovin’ is a bouquet in a bottle and lasts for over 10 hours. Encased in a travel-friendly case, this 100 percent vegan fragrance unveils top notes of tulips, pomelo, apple and grapefruit, a heart of rose, peony and peach and a base of copaiba and musk. ₹899. Across outlets.

King & Queen

From Lovechild Masaba’s fragrance collection, the Fragrance Duo Set of 2 — Island Suit for men, boasts notes of Bergamot, Mandarin and Grapefruit, among others. And For Her, Antiguan Decaf is a delightful blend of coffee and caramel, both come in a collectible bottle. ₹4,400. At House of Masaba, Lavelle Road.



