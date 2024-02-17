I invest in quality skincare, as no makeup can hide bad skin: Juhi Singh Bajwa

Actor Juhi Singh Bajwa known for Saath Nibhana Sathiya is currently garnering all the love due to her current show Aaina in which she is playing the character Pankaja, which has shades of grey. The actor is getting noticed not just for her acting prowess but also for her flawless looks. She shares with Indulge a few of her beauty secrets, makeup essentials and more.

We’ve seen you looking absolutely stunning on-screen in Aaina. Can you share some of your go-to beauty tips for maintaining that flawless look?

Thank you for the compliment! Maintaining a flawless look is not just about external appearance, but also about overall well-being. One of my main beauty tips is to stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water. Water helps in keeping the skin hydrated and promotes a natural glow. Additionally, ensuring calm and peaceful sleep is crucial for rejuvenating the skin. I believe in natural treatments as much as possible, avoiding excessive use of chemicals and relying on the body’s natural processes to enhance beauty.

Playing a negative lead on television must be demanding. How do you manage to keep your skin glowing and fresh amidst a hectic shooting schedule?

Embracing the role as just a character helps me focus on skincare. Staying mentally sharp with grey shades in my character, drinking water, and occasional coffee keeps me refreshed. I invest in quality skincare, as no makeup can hide bad skin. I avoid excessive makeup, using just enough to highlight my natural features. It’s about a positive mindset, hydration, and a simple skincare routine even in a busy shooting schedule.

Juhi Singh Bajwa

Aaina has intense scenes, and your character demands a certain look. What makeup essentials do you swear by to pull off that captivating yet challenging negative lead persona?

While negative roles are often associated with heavy makeup, I prefer to keep it light. I use a liquid foundation that is gentle on the skin and doesn’t feel harsh. Opting for a good brand foundation with added skin essentials like sunscreen, vitamins, and serum is essential. Maintaining hygiene is a must to avoid any skin issues. It’s about finding the right balance between makeup, acting, and dialogue delivery to create a potent combination for the character. I avoid heavy base and focus on enhancing my natural features.

The entertainment industry is known for its fast pace. How do you ensure you get enough rest to keep your skin looking radiant? Any bedtime beauty rituals you follow?

In the fast-paced entertainment industry, getting enough rest is crucial. When I rest, I make sure there’s no screen time involved to allow my eyes to relax. Having a proper bedtime routine is important for me, and I follow it religiously. This routine includes removing all makeup, applying a gentle moisturiser, and getting into a calm and peaceful environment, helping me achieve quality sleep.

Being in the limelight, you must be exposed to various beauty products. Could you share some of your all-time favourite skincare or beauty products that you can't live without?

Given my sensitive skin, I am particular about the products I use. Clinique, Estée Lauder, and Kaya are some of the brands that suit my skin the best. I don’t go for products just because of their hype; instead, I focus on what works for my skin. Outer care constitutes only 20 per cent of the beauty game; the remaining 80 per cent depends on a well-balanced diet. Mild beauty products are my preference, and using sunscreen is non-negotiable.

What’s your best-kept beauty secret that you would like to share with your fans who are looking to enhance their own beauty routines?

My best-kept beauty secret is a holistic approach. Suitable skincare products are important, but they should be coupled with regular exercise, meditation for mental well-being, sound sleep, and a balanced diet. External care is essential, but it complements the internal factors like overall health and lifestyle. Finding the right balance is key to enhancing one’s beauty routine.

