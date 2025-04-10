World Homeopathy Day: Recognising over two centuries of alternative medicine

To commemorate the birthday of the founder of homeopathy, Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, and to highlight the importance of this field of medicine, the World Homeopathy Day is observed on April 10 each year.

World Homeopathy Day: The rise of this alternative medicine in India

Dr Hahnemann is considered the visionary founder of homeopathy, a system of medicine that is considered a safer form of medication because of fewer and less-severe side effects.

Based on the principle of 'like cures like' or what’s also referred to as ‘Law of Similars’, the belief is that when a substance is taken in very small amounts, it will cure the same symptoms it causes if taken in large amounts.

What’s noteworthy is that India has the largest number of homeopathic doctors in the world despite Germany being the origin of homeopathy. Maharashtra and West Bengal reportedly have the highest number of doctors in the country. Interestingly, the state of Bengal nurtured homeopathy in its early days in India with many institutions and treatment centres training and treating people in the early 19th century. It is said that missionaries brought homeopathy to India in the 1810s.

Statistical data indicates over 10 crore people in India rely on homeopathy and India has 2.5 lakh registered homeopathic doctors, more than any other country in the world.

Famous Indian personalities, past and present, who are supporters of homeopathy include Bollywood actor Poonam Dhillon, noted poet and singer Rabindranath Tagore, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam, music director Daboo Malik, Mother Teresa, among others.

Besides India, countries that recognise homeopathy as a system of medicine include USA, United Kingdom, Germany and France.

Historically, the first homeopathic hospital opened in Europe in 1832 and soon homeopathic medical schools opened all over Europe. The system of medicine gained popularity and acceptance in the 1830s during the cholera epidemic in Europe. Many cases of yellow fever, scarlet fever and typhoid were successfully treated by homeopathic doctors.

While treatment is being administered, homeopathic practitioners recommend that strong-tasting foods and drinks should be avoided so that they don’t interfere with the oral absorption process. Due to strong aromas or taste, beverages such as coffee and tea, or foods containing mint, garlic and onions are often asked to be avoided for effective absorption of the medication.