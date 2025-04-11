Here is why you might want to include moringa tea in your diet

Oftentimes, we look for healthier alternatives to include in our lifestyle to achieve different goals. Whether it is regulating weight or getting rid of improper sleep patterns, here is one ingredient that has a range of benefit. Made from the leaves of miracle tree of drumstick tree, the moringa tea is packed with nutrition, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, Vitamins, Iron content and much more. We explore, moringa tea, its consumption patterns and benefits on the body.

How to make moringa tea at home?

If you want to make your own moringa tea, then all you need are one or two teaspoons of dried moringa leaves or 1 tea bag; 1 cup hot water (not boiling); and honey, lemon or ginger for flavouring (optional). To prepare it, boil water and let it cool for two to three minutes. Put in the moringa leaves or dip the tea bag. Let is rest for five to ten minutes. The longer you keep the moringa in the water the stronger the flavour becomes. In case you want to add flavouring, then do so. Strain the leaves or take out the tea bag and your hot cuppa is ready. If you want to consume it as cold tea, then leave the infusion overnight in refrigerator and then consume the next day.