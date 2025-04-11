Here is why you might want to include moringa tea in your diet

Oftentimes, we look for healthier alternatives to include in our lifestyle to achieve different goals. Whether it is regulating weight or getting rid of improper sleep patterns, here is one ingredient that has a range of benefit. Made from the leaves of miracle tree of drumstick tree, the moringa tea is packed with nutrition, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, Vitamins, Iron content and much more. We explore, moringa tea, its consumption patterns and benefits on the body.
How to make moringa tea at home?
If you want to make your own moringa tea, then all you need are one or two teaspoons of dried moringa leaves or 1 tea bag; 1 cup hot water (not boiling); and honey, lemon or ginger for flavouring (optional). To prepare it, boil water and let it cool for two to three minutes. Put in the moringa leaves or dip the tea bag. Let is rest for five to ten minutes. The longer you keep the moringa in the water the stronger the flavour becomes. In case you want to add flavouring, then do so. Strain the leaves or take out the tea bag and your hot cuppa is ready. If you want to consume it as cold tea, then leave the infusion overnight in refrigerator and then consume the next day.
When is the best time to have moringa tea?
Moringa tea can be consumed for various purposes. You can include it in your weight loss routine or have it for improved digestion; there are estimated time during which if moringa is consumed, it would help you benefit differently. If you are looking to drink it as an energy booster then consuming it first thing in the morning or mid-morning instead of coffee or regular tea would be beneficial. For those looking to include it as part of their diet accompanying workouts, half an hour prior to workout is the best time. For an improved digestion, consuming it after meals is the right choice. Consuming moringa tea during mealtime or right after helps in blood sugar regulation while those struggling with sleep patterns can take it right before bed or late evening time.
Dos and don’ts of consuming moringa tea
If you are ready to consume moringa as part of your regular diet then here are three guidelines which you must know. First, like everyone Moringa should not be over-consumed or else it might do more harm than good. A maximum of 2 cups a day is ideal. Second, if you are on medication or pregnant, it is advisable to consult your doctor before consumption. Third, Moringa is a taste which is developed over time. Due to its rustic flavour many times lemon, peppermint or honey are additionally added to the moringa tea to make it naturally sweet.
How is moringa tea beneficial for the body?
After understanding how to make moringa tea, when to consume and it probable side effects, it is time to check out why it you might consider having it added to your diet. It has a very relaxing property and that is why helps in good sleep and improved sleep patterns. Additionally, it also helps in calming your senses and de- stressing you. One of the most important question that everyone often has is how to keep their weights in check? Here is where moringa tea can step in. It has the ability to regulate your weight and helps you shed some extra kilograms through regular consumption.
With the goodness of Vitamins A, E and antioxidants like polyphenols or ascorbic acid, it is beneficial for a healthy skin while showing reduced signs of ageing. It helps in lifting up your energy and hence is a good choice to drink as an alternative to regular tea or coffee in the morning to energise you throughout the day. Moreover, it can be consumed a pre-workout as well so that you have the energy to do your workouts smoothly.
Some studies also show that it helps in regulating blood glucose level making it especially advantageous for those suffering from diabetes. Moringa tea helps in reducing chronic inflammation and helps those with arthritis or chronic pain. It also helps in bettering your digestive system and gut cleansing.