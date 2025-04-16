Multani Mitti: The timeless summer skin saviour

Multani Mitti, also known as Fuller’s Earth, has been a staple in Indian skincare routines for generations—and for good reason. This mineral-rich clay is renowned for its ability to detoxify, cool, and clarify the skin, making it especially beneficial during the hot and humid summer months.

One of the primary benefits of Multani Mitti is its exceptional oil-absorbing property. As temperatures rise, sebaceous glands become more active, often leading to oily skin and clogged pores. Multani Mitti helps control excess sebum without stripping the skin of its natural moisture, making it ideal for those prone to acne and breakouts in the summer.

Multani mitti: Natural Cooling for Soothing Summer Skin

Its natural cooling effect is another reason it’s a seasonal favourite. When applied as a face pack, Multani Mitti instantly soothes irritated or sun-exposed skin. It draws out heat from the skin’s surface, offering relief from sunburns and inflammation. Regular use can also help reduce tanning and even out skin tone, restoring the skin’s natural radiance.

Rich in minerals like magnesium, silica, and calcium, Multani Mitti gently exfoliates dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and promotes better blood circulation. This not only improves skin texture but also imparts a healthy, refreshed glow—something much needed when the summer sun dulls the skin.

Additionally, it’s a natural astringent, tightening the skin and refining pores without the use of harsh chemicals. This makes it suitable even for sensitive or combination skin types. When mixed with ingredients like rose water, aloe vera, or sandalwood, it enhances the overall cooling and hydrating effect, offering a customisable skincare remedy for different needs.

In a season when the skin craves light, breathable treatments, Multani Mitti stands out as a gentle yet effective solution. It’s natural, affordable, and time-tested—a perfect go-to for keeping the skin clear, calm, and glowing through the harshest of summer days.