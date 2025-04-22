What is brain flossing and can it reduce your stress?

Brain flossing is a popular wellness trend, especially on social media platforms such as TikTok, that helps to declutter the mind and eliminate stress. The name was coined from dental flossing, which is done to dislodge impurities and enhance cleanliness. For the brain, ‘flossing’ describes methods that seek to eliminate lingering concerns, distractions, and tension so that the mind can perform at its best.

The main method involved with brain flossing is listening to 8D audio or binaural beats. This sound is designed to create a three-dimensional and interactive listening experience, with sounds appearing to move in the direction of the listener’s head when headphones are worn.

How brain floss works

Bilateral stimulation: The moving of sound between the two ears is believed to stimulate both halves of the brain.

Mental reset: It is thought to reset the mind of the listener, leading to relaxation and improved concentration, as if meditating.

Emotional processing: Some believe it can assist a person in processing emotions and healing from trauma.

How to practice it

Choose 8D audio: Look up ‘8D audio’ or ‘binaural beats’ on YouTube, Spotify, or sound therapy app specifically designed for the purpose. Calming music or instrumental is usually suggested.

Wear headphones: Use headphones to really feel the three-dimensional movement of sound.

Get a peaceful setting: Lie down or sit in a peaceful location where you can relax uninterrupted.

Get into the experience: Shut your eyes and concentrate on the motion of the sounds, letting your thoughts drift away.

Make it a habit: Add these sessions to your routine, particularly at times of stress or before sleeping.

Can brain floss lower stress?

Most people who have attempted brain flossing say they feel renewed, mentally cleaner and more relaxed. Immersive 8D audio can be an enjoyable and distracting means of diverting attention from worrisome stimuli.