Is red aloe vera more potent for skincare than green aloe vera?

From healing sunburns to soothing inflamed skin, aloe vera has long been the go-to plant in natural skincare. But recently, a new player has emerged in the wellness world: red aloe vera. Hordes of red aloe products, such as face wash, face cream, multipurpose gel, and under eye cream, are hitting the Indian skincare market shelves.
Its eye-catching crimson hue isn’t just for show; anecdotal reports and some early studies suggest it may offer even more potent skin benefits than its well-known green cousin (Aloe barbadensis miller).
Also known as Aloe cameronii, red aloe is a recently discovered species, which are native to the dry regions of Southern Africa. However, it is more accurate to call it a variant or a sub-species of the common aloe vera. This is because its reddish hue mainly comes from intense sun exposure.
However, it is possible to grow red aloe in India, particularly in hot and arid climates, such as Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and parts of Tamil Nadu, where aloe vera is already cultivated.
Red aloe vera’s gel is thicker and richer in polysaccharides, which help the skin retain moisture and support repair. It also contains higher levels of antioxidants, which fight oxidative stress and promote skin healing.
Unlike green aloe, red aloe also contains more anthraquinones, such as aloin and emodin. These compounds are known for their anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and analgesic properties. That’s why many users with eczema, acne, or sensitive skin report improved hydration, reduced redness, and smoother texture after consistent use.
Despite the buzz, some dermatologists urge caution. They say that there has not been enough time for extensive studies to say that it is better than green aloe with absolute certainty.
Consumers need to be sceptical of cheap products claiming to contain red aloe. Given that it’s an expensive import, many red aloe products at bargain prices could be fake or diluted.
While both green and red aloe are rich in skin-healing compounds, red aloe’s deeper pigmentation may signal a higher concentration of phytonutrients. However, due to its novelty and limited research, it’s too early to officially declare it “more potent.”
Still, for those seeking an extra boost in hydration, glow, and healing, red aloe may be worth a try—especially in high-quality formulations from trusted sources.
Red aloe isn’t a scam—but it’s not magic either. It holds promise, especially for inflamed and dry skin types, but more scientific studies are needed to understand its full potential since it's a relatively recent discovery. Until then, consider it an exotic, slightly mysterious cousin of the green aloe we all know and love.
PS: Just be sure to check the label twice.