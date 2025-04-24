Is red aloe vera more potent for skincare than green aloe vera?

From healing sunburns to soothing inflamed skin, aloe vera has long been the go-to plant in natural skincare. But recently, a new player has emerged in the wellness world: red aloe vera. Hordes of red aloe products, such as face wash, face cream, multipurpose gel, and under eye cream, are hitting the Indian skincare market shelves.

Is red aloe more than just a trend?

Its eye-catching crimson hue isn’t just for show; anecdotal reports and some early studies suggest it may offer even more potent skin benefits than its well-known green cousin (Aloe barbadensis miller).

Also known as Aloe cameronii, red aloe is a recently discovered species, which are native to the dry regions of Southern Africa. However, it is more accurate to call it a variant or a sub-species of the common aloe vera. This is because its reddish hue mainly comes from intense sun exposure.