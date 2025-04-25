World Malaria Day: How far should you place mosquito repellents from the bed?

Where should you keep a mosquito repellent for maximum effectiveness?

Mosquito repellents are a common item at home, and we often place it as required. But do you know where to place it to get the maximum effectiveness? Here’s a guide on where to place different kinds of mosquito repellents for a better effect.

Coil or Candle

These should ideally be places around 6-8 feet away from the bed. Since constant smoke arises from these, they can cause irritation to the lungs, eyes, and even breathing problems, especially in a closed room.

Plug-in Repellents

If you have plug-in repellents, then make sure that they are placed almost 3-6 feet away from the bed. Since they release vapour, it is best to avoid them too close to the self, which would cause irritation and internal health problems. It is ideal to place them near windows or nearer to any source of air flow.