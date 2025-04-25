World Malaria Day: How far should you place mosquito repellents from the bed?

This World Malaria Day we give you three quick tips on where should you be placing your mosquito repellents so that they are effective and yet you are safe from the the vapours coming out of them.
How to make a natural mosquito repellent at home?
If you like to go all natural then here is a quick tip to make an all natural mosquito repellent. All you will need are 10-15 drops of citronella essential oil, 10 drops of eucalyptus oil or tea tree oil, 10 drops of lavender / peppermint oil, two tablespoons of witch hazel or vodka, two tablespoons of distilled water or boiled and cooled water and one small spray bottle. First, pour the witch hazel or vodka in the spray bottle. Then add the essential oils, water and shake well to mix everything. your natural repellent is ready! Avoid contact with eyes, mouth or broken skin and keep spraying it every two hours in areas where there is high mosquito frequency.
Where should you keep a mosquito repellent for maximum effectiveness?
Mosquito repellents are a common item at home, and we often place it as required. But do you know where to place it to get the maximum effectiveness? Here’s a guide on where to place different kinds of mosquito repellents for a better effect.
Coil or Candle
These should ideally be places around 6-8 feet away from the bed. Since constant smoke arises from these, they can cause irritation to the lungs, eyes, and even breathing problems, especially in a closed room.
Plug-in Repellents
If you have plug-in repellents, then make sure that they are placed almost 3-6 feet away from the bed. Since they release vapour, it is best to avoid them too close to the self, which would cause irritation and internal health problems. It is ideal to place them near windows or nearer to any source of air flow.
Essential Oils
Essential oils also have mosquito-repelling properties. If you prefer to use them, then you can place them around 3-5 feet away from the bed. Even though the vapours coming off them are milder compared to a plug-in or a coil, it is still better to avoid inhaling them constantly.