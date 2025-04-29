Avocados are a skincare darling, but should they go on your face?

Dermatologists agree that avocados are loaded with skin-loving nutrients like vitamin E, oleic acid, and antioxidants that can help maintain a healthy skin barrier. When applied topically, these nutrients can indeed hydrate and soothe irritated skin. However, experts caution that using raw avocado directly on your face might not be the best choice for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Since avocados are rich in natural oils, they could clog pores or even lead to breakouts for some people. If you’re interested in trying out avocado skincare, dermatologists suggest opting for store-bought products instead of DIY masks. These professionally formulated options are usually ph-balanced, non-comedogenic, and have been tested for safety.