Four ways to smell good without perfumes

Never skipped a cup of coffee for a day even? Well, it’s time to work on how to survive without one. Experts say caffeine, red wine, and other alcohol-based drinks can trigger excessive sweating. An easy first step is to cut back on caffeine by switching to alternatives that deliver the taste without the side effects.

Freshness doesn’t have to come from a bottle, embrace these natural habits and let your scent speak for itself. Also a plus point, you’ll be saving a ton by ditching the unnatural fragrant enhancers.