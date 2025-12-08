Amla and Kachchi Haldi for immunity: What scientific research actually confirms

A traditional claim that amla and kachchi haldi immunity is the best immune protection is circulating rapidly among nutrition and wellness communities. It goes back to traditional medicine and is very much a social media kind of health trend. The whole thing boils down to amla being the richest source of vitamin C and kachchi haldi (raw turmeric) being the most anti-inflammatory-inducing agent. While the scientific studies have shown that both of them are very good for immune system health, the combined effect is still not very clear, as per the scientific evidence.

Amla and kachchi haldi immunity: What science supports

Studies indicate that regularly eating vitamin C-rich food sources, such as amla, promotes both the innate and the adaptive immune response, while curcumin's role is to alleviate inflammation related to chronic diseases. The same studies on animals and in labs suggest that the antioxidative power of the involved substances when they come from nature can be stronger, but no big human trials can be found that would confirm that fusing amla and raw turmeric gives superior immune protection. Besides, quite a few people do not realize that curcumin has limited natural bioavailability, that is, the body can absorb only a tiny amount unless the product consumed contains fat or an absorption enhancer.