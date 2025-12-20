Why some wrinkles fade when you smile — and others stay put

Spend enough time watching people talk and you start to notice how differently faces move. Some crease and soften with every sentence, then smooth out again. Others hold their lines, regardless of mood. This distinction sits at the heart of how ageing shows up on the face, and why no two people wrinkle in the same way.

Why certain wrinkles move with your face and others never do

Dermatologists tend to describe these patterns as dynamic and static wrinkles, though the terms sound far more clinical than the reality. Dynamic lines arrive first. They form through repetition: years of smiling at friends, squinting into winter light, concentrating through screens. The muscles beneath the skin contract thousands of times a day, folding the surface above them. Early on, the skin rebounds easily. In your twenties and early thirties, those creases behave more like visitors than tenants.