Why some wrinkles fade when you smile — and others stay put

Spend enough time watching people talk and you start to notice how differently faces move. Some crease and soften with every sentence, then smooth out again. Others hold their lines, regardless of mood. This distinction sits at the heart of how ageing shows up on the face, and why no two people wrinkle in the same way.
Dermatologists tend to describe these patterns as dynamic and static wrinkles, though the terms sound far more clinical than the reality. Dynamic lines arrive first. They form through repetition: years of smiling at friends, squinting into winter light, concentrating through screens. The muscles beneath the skin contract thousands of times a day, folding the surface above them. Early on, the skin rebounds easily. In your twenties and early thirties, those creases behave more like visitors than tenants.
Static wrinkles take longer and stay longer. These lines linger when the face rests. They reflect shifts in the skin itself rather than the movement beneath it. Collagen production slows steadily from early adulthood. Elastin fibres weaken. The dermis thins. Add sun exposure into the mix and the process accelerates. Dermatological research has consistently shown ultraviolet radiation to be the single largest contributor to visible facial ageing, far outweighing the passage of time alone.
This distinction explains why certain treatments work brilliantly for some lines and barely touch others. Dynamic wrinkles respond to approaches that soften muscle activity. The popularity of injectable neuromodulators came from this exact logic. Used conservatively, they allow frequently contracting muscles to relax, giving the skin above a chance to recover its smoothness.
Static wrinkles demand a different approach. These lines respond better to interventions that improve skin quality and encourage regeneration. Retinoids remain the gold standard, supported by decades of peer-reviewed research. In-clinic procedures such as microneedling and fractional lasers work by creating controlled injury, prompting the skin to rebuild collagen over time.
Daily habits matter more than most people expect. Smoking restricts blood flow and starves skin of oxygen. Chronic stress interferes with collagen synthesis. Even sleep posture plays a role, with side sleepers often developing deeper lines along the cheek and chest.
Seen this way, wrinkles stop reading as a single story. Some belong to expression and personality. Others tell a quieter tale of exposure and biology. Understanding which is which changes how people care for their skin — and how they judge what they see in the mirror.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.