Chasing matte skin? These 5 habits may be the problem

Matte skin never really disappears from fashion; it just waits its turn. When it returns, it tends to look less powdered and more refined. The best examples feel balanced rather than dry, controlled rather than flat. Achieving that finish often has less to do with make-up than with the decisions made long before foundation touches the face.

Calm, matte skin depends on habits most people overlook

One of the most common missteps starts at the sink. In an effort to control oil, many people reach for strong foaming cleansers morning and night. These strip the skin’s protective barrier. Dermatological studies show that when this barrier weakens, oil glands respond by producing more sebum. The shine returns by lunchtime, sharper than before.