Indulge your loved one with the perfect Valentine's Day gifts

Looking to spoil your loved one (or yourself!) with a Valentine’s gift that speaks volumes? From skincare to fragrances, these luxurious picks are sure to make your special someone feel cherished and pampered. Let’s dive into the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts, featuring a blend of indulgence, wellness, and sustainability.
Give the gift of radiant, youthful skin with Ayurvedic Sutra’s Vayas Sutra, an anti-ageing cream infused with the essence of dates and litchi. Packed with antioxidants, this luxurious cream nurtures the skin and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. A blend of ancient wisdom and modern skincare for that timeless beauty—perfect for your timeless love!
For the ultimate lip care indulgence, treat your Valentine to Lancôme’s Lip Idôle Squalane-12 ButterGlow. With 12 per cent plant-based squalane and luxurious shea and jojoba butters, this lip balm ensures deep hydration and a plush, soft feel. Let your lips speak volumes this Valentine’s with a kiss of hydration and radiance.
For that beauty lover who likes to experiment with their hair, the Ikonic Slim Titanium Crimp 2.0 is the perfect gift. This professional styling tool gives your loved one the ability to create volume and texture with precision, ensuring they look fabulous for all their Valentine’s Day celebrations.
Give the gift of skincare that protects and nourishes with ClayCo’s SunGlaze Water-Gel Sunscreen. Offering SPF 50+ and PA++++ protection, this lightweight sunscreen hydrates and repairs the skin’s barrier, all while ensuring a glowing finish. Perfect for all skin types, it’s the sun protection your loved one deserves this Valentine’s Day.
Give the gift of luxurious skincare with Radiance by Forever. Created for Indian skin, this range combines the richness of nature with the precision of science, offering products that hydrate, nourish, and rejuvenate. Treat your loved one to an elevated skincare routine that’s as radiant as their personality!
Pamper your loved one with Moroccanoil’s luxurious Body Travel Kit. This four-piece set includes nourishing hair treatment oil, antioxidant-rich shower gel, refreshing floral mist, and moisturising hand cream. Perfect for travel, or for those who love to indulge in a little pampering wherever they are.
Cold weather got your skin feeling dry? Neutriderm’s Illuminating Body Lotion is your Valentine’s fix for that dull, parched skin. Powered with retinol, it brightens skin while fighting the signs of ageing. It’s a luxurious skincare treat that will have your special someone glowing all winter long.
Make Valentine’s Day unforgettable with YSL’s MYSLF fragrance. The scent opens with sparkling Bergamot, then blends into the rich warmth of Tunisian orange blossom, resting on a foundation of musky patchouli and ambrofix. A fragrance that exudes confidence and sensuality—perfect for the love who’s always turning heads!
Love is in the hair with iluvia’s Repair Reviver Curl Care System! This 3-step curl-care routine is designed to restore and revive wavy, curly, and coily hair types with ease. Say goodbye to frizz, dryness, and tangles, and hello to gorgeous, bouncy curls that shine with love.
Gift your loved one the ultimate self-care experience with Mintree’s luxurious skincare line! From rejuvenating face and hair masks to indulgent body lotions, these products offer both efficacy and a sustainable afterglow. What’s more? They come in biodegradable packaging and are cruelty-free, organic, and vegan—talk about a gift that does good and feels even better!
