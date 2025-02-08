Valentine's Day beauty gift guide: The perfect gifts for every beauty lover

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to pamper the ones you love — or yourself — with thoughtful beauty gifts that will make hearts flutter. Whether you're shopping for a beauty enthusiast, a wellness queen, or someone who deserves a little extra TLC, this list has the perfect pick for everyone. Let’s make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable with these radiant beauty gifts!
Art, creativity, and empowerment in one thoughtful gift. This Valentine's Day, blend art with beauty and inclusivity with The Case of a Love Emergency by Blur India and the Aravani Art Project. Packed with two solid perfumes, custom cards, a lapel pin, and a sticker sheet, this is the gift that gives back, supporting marginalised communities through creativity and art.
Priced at Rs 1,400. Available online.
Tea lovers will fall head over heels for VAHDAM India Classic Chamomile Herbal Tea Tisane. Relax and unwind with the soothing power of chamomile. It’s perfect for a cozy Valentine's Day, wrapping you in warmth and wellness.
Priced at Rs 300. Available online.
Embrace soft, smooth, and glowing skin with Mintree’s Calm-A-Sutra Body Butter. This luxurious formula will make your skin feel as soft as a Valentine’s Day kiss. Free from sulfates, parabens, and silicones, this is the perfect way to pamper yourself or a loved one.
Priced at Rs 1,360. Available online.
Get ready to glow with Mila Beaute’s Blush Babe Powder Blush. A blendable, long-lasting formula that’s perfect for every skin tone — a little pop of colour goes a long way! Whether you're looking for a subtle flush or a bold radiance, this blush has you covered.
Priced at Rs 249. Available online.
Show your love with Rivona Naturals' The Pink Love Gift Set, a skincare bundle filled with essentials like keratin shampoo, lip scrub, pink cream, and a unique perfume. A sweet and thoughtful way to nourish your skin and senses.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Get the perfect Valentine's Day look with Fashion Colour. Make your Valentine's look last all night with Fashion Colour's Oh Lip Tint and Trend Eyeliner. These beauty essentials provide a flawless, long-lasting finish that will ensure you're ready for whatever the night brings.
Prices vary. Available online.
Treat your loved one to a spa-like experience with Brillare’s Coffee Connection Gift Set. Coffee exfoliates while coconut nourishes and moisturises, perfect for a luxurious, pampering treat on Valentine's Day.
Price varies. Available online.
Get the ultimate red manicure with KIKO Milano Smart Nail Lacquer in Vintage Red. This quick-drying, richly pigmented nail lacquer is all you need for nails that shine bright this Valentine’s Day.
Priced at Rs 290. Available online.
Give the gift of a fresh complexion with Innisfree’s Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask. Perfect for purging impurities and unclogging pores, this mask will leave your skin smooth and renewed.
Priced at Rs 1,100. Available online.
Get ready to glow this Valentine’s Day with kindlife.in’s K-Beauty Skincare Kit. From hydrating serums to SPF protection, this set helps fade sun spots, combat free radicals, and promote healthy skin.
Priced at Rs 2,250. Available online.
For radiant, youthful skin, gift the House of Beauty 24K Face Massager. Powered by gold ions, this massager helps with lymphatic drainage, skin elasticity, and under-eye puffiness — a true glow-up gift.
Priced at Rs 2,100. Available online.
Enhance your beauty with TYPE Beauty’s Hydra Jelly Tint – Glitter. This multitasking makeup stick adds a perfect flush of colour to eyes, cheeks, and lips while its vitamin C and turmeric oil work wonders on your skin.
Priced at Rs 799. Available online.
Make bathing a celebration of nature with Fiama’s Joyous Celebration Gift Set. With 85 per cent natural origin ingredients, this set is perfect for pampering someone special while embracing the freshness of love.
Priced at Rs 1,000. Available online.
For the fragrance lover, EDW Essenza Ignite is the perfect gift. A blend of black currant, mandarin, jasmine, and patchouli creates a romantic, sophisticated scent that lasts all day.
Priced at Rs 3,950 (60ml). Available online.
Give the gift of radiant, youthful skin with Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum. Perfect for anyone looking to add a little extra glow to their skincare routine.
Priced at Rs 499 (30ml). Available online.
For a luxurious and efficient haircare experience, gift the Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer. Equipped with intelligent Nural sensor technology, this dryer customises heat and airflow for the perfect, damage-free style.
Priced at Rs 41,900. Available online.
Give your skin the love it deserves with Mayskin’s Sunny Drip, Daily Dew, and Bounce Back. These products work together to hydrate, brighten, and protect your skin, leaving you glowing this Valentine’s Day.
Price on request. Available online.
Support holistic health and hormonal balance with Samāh’s Seed Cycling Blend. This unique blend is crafted for those who prioritise wellness and self-care.
Price varies. Available online.
For a romantic and empowering scent, Meyander’s Twin Flame is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. This fragrance embodies warmth, passion, and power with notes of citrus, tobacco, and amber.
Priced at Rs 2,359 (30ml). Available online.
For dry skin, The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion is the perfect solution. It moisturises, smoothens, and brightens skin with the help of rice extract and ceramide.
Priced at Rs 990. Available online.
This Valentine's, lock in hydration that lasts for 48 hours with Belif’s The True Cream! A whipped, cushiony texture that targets dryness, rough skin, and uneven texture. Ideal for soft, plump skin all day long.
Priced at Rs 3,380. Available online.
Gift love in the form of enchanting scents with Kimirica French Note Trio Gift Set! The French Note Trio Gift Set, featuring calming French Lavender, will wrap your loved one in serenity. The ultimate luxury keepsake for any occasion.
Priced at Rs 2,499. Available online.
For the jet-setter or everyday adventurer, Fonzie Folksy’s limited edition travel set offers four captivating unisex fragrances that’ll leave a lasting impression on Valentine’s Day and beyond. Perfect for your on-the-go love.
Priced at Rs 2,499. Available online.
Give the gift of wellness with Poshte’s Ayurvedic treasures! Featuring the Kansa Wand and Kashmiri Lavender Aroma Massage Oil, these hampers offer relaxation and indulgence.
Price on request. Available online.
Bring glam to your Valentine’s Day look with this iconic duo from Max Factor. Bold lashes and glossy lips, just like Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s signature style—perfect for a romantic date or self-care session.
Priced at Rs 900. Available online.
Pamper your lips with the Etude Ginger Sugar Melting Balm, an essential lip care product that leaves lips nourished, smooth, and ready for that special kiss.
Priced at Rs 890. Available online.
Achieve radiant skin this Valentine’s with ITC Dermafique’s premium skin care range. From face washes to moisturizers, indulge in a luxurious face care experience for healthy, glowing skin.
Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.
Pamper her lips with luxury! The Lyoux Cosmetics Valentine’s Hamper features rich, velvety glosses, bold lipsticks, and a lip mask for a stunning pout that makes a statement.
Priced at Rs 2,000. Available online.
Turn your hair into a Valentine’s Day beauty dream with Dromen & Co.’s Castor Brew Oil! A nourishing Ayurvedic blend that strengthens hair and promotes growth for luscious, shiny locks.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.
Kapiva Kumkumadi Body Wash: Infused with Kumkumadi oil, this body wash brightens, nourishes, and rejuvenates skin, offering the perfect self-care ritual for the romantic season.
Price on request. Available online.
Indulge in spa-like luxury at home with Nat Habit’s cold-processed soap. Enriched with milk and rosehip, it hydrates, cleanses, and nourishes for silky-soft skin.
Price on request. Available online.
Elevate their skincare with this Valentine’s Day combo, featuring Untam3D’s Retinol & Kakadu Plum Serum and Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50, for healthy, glowing skin all year round.
Price on request. Available online.
Savour love this season with Bateel’s luxury chocolate-infused dates. A combination of organic dates and premium chocolates, carefully curated for a gift that speaks sophistication.
Price on request. Available online.
Show your love in full bloom with the regal, luxurious Interflora bouquet. A harmonious blend of pinks, purples, and roses, it’s the perfect symbol of love’s elegance.
Priced at Rs 5,045. Available online.
Relaxation is just a massage away. The Domina Handheld Full Body Massager helps to relieve tension, improve circulation, and promote deep relaxation. Perfect for anyone who values self-care and tranquility. This massager offers 12 modes and a whisper-quiet experience, making it ideal for a soothing Valentine’s Day gift.
Priced at Rs 2,499. Available online.
Make your Valentine’s eyes pop with the Ratnavalli Jewel Kohl from SoulTree. Infused with Organic Ghee and Bhimseni Camphor, this nourishing formula gives bold, luminous color while keeping delicate skin hydrated. Perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to your sweetheart's look.
Priced at Rs 1,695. Available online.
Nothing says romance like a perfect pout! Prishé Beauty’s Perfect Lip Combo features a lip liner, liquid lipstick, and plumping gloss for luscious, kissable lips. Whether it’s a bold red or a soft pink, this gift guarantees a fabulous Valentine's Day look.
Priced at Rs 2,697. Available online.
Love starts with self-care! Gift your Valentine the radiant glow they deserve with Rasayanam Biotin & Saffron. This beauty elixir nourishes skin, strengthens hair, and boosts natural radiance with the power of biotin and collagen.
Priced at Rs 899. Available online.
Let your loved one’s lips shine with the indulgent Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss. With a delicious vanilla scent and diamond-like finish, this luxurious gloss is perfect for kissable, soft lips all evening.
Priced at Rs 2,300. Available online.
Pamper your partner with Purple Pompa’s Happy Box, a curated collection of vegan and cruelty-free skincare essentials. Packed with a Night Cream, Hydra Serum, and Face Cleanser, this box offers a luxurious self-care experience while staying sustainable.
Priced at Rs 1,199. Available online.
Treat your loved one to the indulgent scent of Gingham Glow with Bath & Body Works. This joyful fragrance features notes of golden nectar, marigold petals, and sandalwood, packaged in a beautiful set complete with shower gel, body lotion, fragrance mist, and hand cream.
Priced at Rs 6,999 Available online.
For the man who loves to leave a lasting impression, the Denver SRK Autograph Collection is the perfect choice. This set of signature fragrances exudes confidence and charm, making it an excellent Valentine’s gift.
Priced at Rs 1,079. Available online.
Magnus Perfume captures refined elegance with a tantalizing blend of bergamot, pink pepper, vetiver, and cashmere wood. Ideal for the suave gentleman who wants to leave a trail of allure wherever he goes.
Price on request. Available online.
Give the gift of perfectly hydrated lips this Valentine’s Day with Foxtale’s Glazed Lips Brightening Lip Balm. With peptides, Vitamin C, SPF 30, and hyaluronic acid, it nourishes and protects while providing a radiant, smooth finish.
Price: Combo of 2 for Rs 550. Available online.
For lips that shine in luxury, Givenchy’s Le Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick is your answer. Offering 24-hour hydration and intense colour, this lipstick is a perfect gift for a glamorous, sophisticated Valentine’s Day.
Price on request. Available online.