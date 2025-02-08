Valentine's Day beauty gift guide: The perfect gifts for every beauty lover

Show your love with these luxurious and thoughtful picks!
Valentine's Day is the perfect time to pamper the ones you love — or yourself — with thoughtful beauty gifts that will make hearts flutter. Whether you're shopping for a beauty enthusiast, a wellness queen, or someone who deserves a little extra TLC, this list has the perfect pick for everyone. Let’s make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable with these radiant beauty gifts!

1. The case of a love emergency

The Case of a Love Emergency by Blur India and the Aravani Art Project
The Case of a Love Emergency by Blur India and the Aravani Art Project

Art, creativity, and empowerment in one thoughtful gift. This Valentine's Day, blend art with beauty and inclusivity with The Case of a Love Emergency by Blur India and the Aravani Art Project. Packed with two solid perfumes, custom cards, a lapel pin, and a sticker sheet, this is the gift that gives back, supporting marginalised communities through creativity and art.

Priced at Rs 1,400. Available online.

2. Warm their heart (and body) with herbal teas

VAHDAM India Classic Chamomile Herbal Tea Tisane
VAHDAM India Classic Chamomile Herbal Tea Tisane

Tea lovers will fall head over heels for VAHDAM India Classic Chamomile Herbal Tea Tisane. Relax and unwind with the soothing power of chamomile. It’s perfect for a cozy Valentine's Day, wrapping you in warmth and wellness.

Priced at Rs 300. Available online.

3. Love your skin this Valentine's Day

Mintree’s Calm-A-Sutra Body Butter
Mintree’s Calm-A-Sutra Body Butter

Embrace soft, smooth, and glowing skin with Mintree’s Calm-A-Sutra Body Butter. This luxurious formula will make your skin feel as soft as a Valentine’s Day kiss. Free from sulfates, parabens, and silicones, this is the perfect way to pamper yourself or a loved one.

Priced at Rs 1,360. Available online.

4. Bring the perfect flush of colour to your cheeks

Mila Beaute Blush Babe - Peach Soda
Mila Beaute Blush Babe - Peach Soda

Get ready to glow with Mila Beaute’s Blush Babe Powder Blush. A blendable, long-lasting formula that’s perfect for every skin tone — a little pop of colour goes a long way! Whether you're looking for a subtle flush or a bold radiance, this blush has you covered.

Priced at Rs 249. Available online.

5. Pamper yourself with Rivona Naturals

Rivona Naturals' The Pink Love Gift Set
Rivona Naturals' The Pink Love Gift Set

Show your love with Rivona Naturals' The Pink Love Gift Set, a skincare bundle filled with essentials like keratin shampoo, lip scrub, pink cream, and a unique perfume. A sweet and thoughtful way to nourish your skin and senses.

Priced at Rs 999. Available online.

6. Love at first swipe

Fashion Colour
Fashion Colour

Get the perfect Valentine's Day look with Fashion Colour. Make your Valentine's look last all night with Fashion Colour's Oh Lip Tint and Trend Eyeliner. These beauty essentials provide a flawless, long-lasting finish that will ensure you're ready for whatever the night brings.

Prices vary. Available online.

7. Indulge your senses with luxurious skincare

Brillare’s Coffee Connection Gift Set
Brillare’s Coffee Connection Gift Set

Treat your loved one to a spa-like experience with Brillare’s Coffee Connection Gift Set. Coffee exfoliates while coconut nourishes and moisturises, perfect for a luxurious, pampering treat on Valentine's Day.

Price varies. Available online.

8. Flawless nails for a glamorous Valentine's Day

KIKO Milano Smart Nail Lacquer - 39 Vintage Red
KIKO Milano Smart Nail Lacquer - 39 Vintage Red

Get the ultimate red manicure with KIKO Milano Smart Nail Lacquer in Vintage Red. This quick-drying, richly pigmented nail lacquer is all you need for nails that shine bright this Valentine’s Day.

Priced at Rs 290. Available online.

9. Deep cleanse for fresh, glowing skin

Innisfree
Innisfree

Give the gift of a fresh complexion with Innisfree’s Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask. Perfect for purging impurities and unclogging pores, this mask will leave your skin smooth and renewed.

Priced at Rs 1,100. Available online.

10. The ultimate K-Beauty kit for radiant skin

K-Beauty
K-Beauty

Get ready to glow this Valentine’s Day with kindlife.in’s K-Beauty Skincare Kit. From hydrating serums to SPF protection, this set helps fade sun spots, combat free radicals, and promote healthy skin.

Priced at Rs 2,250. Available online.

11. Give the gift of luminous skin

House of Beauty
House of Beauty

For radiant, youthful skin, gift the House of Beauty 24K Face Massager. Powered by gold ions, this massager helps with lymphatic drainage, skin elasticity, and under-eye puffiness — a true glow-up gift.

Priced at Rs 2,100. Available online.

12. Achieve the perfect natural glow

TYPE Beauty’s Hydra Jelly Tint – Glitter
TYPE Beauty’s Hydra Jelly Tint – Glitter

Enhance your beauty with TYPE Beauty’s Hydra Jelly Tint – Glitter. This multitasking makeup stick adds a perfect flush of colour to eyes, cheeks, and lips while its vitamin C and turmeric oil work wonders on your skin.

Priced at Rs 799. Available online.

13. Freshen up your Valentine’s Day

Fiama
Fiama

Make bathing a celebration of nature with Fiama’s Joyous Celebration Gift Set. With 85 per cent natural origin ingredients, this set is perfect for pampering someone special while embracing the freshness of love.

Priced at Rs 1,000. Available online.

14. Irresistible charm and sensuality in a bottle

EDW Essenza Ignite
EDW Essenza Ignite

For the fragrance lover, EDW Essenza Ignite is the perfect gift. A blend of black currant, mandarin, jasmine, and patchouli creates a romantic, sophisticated scent that lasts all day.

Priced at Rs 3,950 (60ml). Available online.

15. Enhance your radiance with deep hydration

Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum
Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum

Give the gift of radiant, youthful skin with Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum. Perfect for anyone looking to add a little extra glow to their skincare routine.

Priced at Rs 499 (30ml). Available online.

16. Upgrade your loved one's haircare game

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer
Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

For a luxurious and efficient haircare experience, gift the Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer. Equipped with intelligent Nural sensor technology, this dryer customises heat and airflow for the perfect, damage-free style.

Priced at Rs 41,900. Available online.

17. Gift a glow that lasts all day

Mayskin’s Sunny Drip, Daily Dew, and Bounce Back
Mayskin’s Sunny Drip, Daily Dew, and Bounce Back

Give your skin the love it deserves with Mayskin’s Sunny Drip, Daily Dew, and Bounce Back. These products work together to hydrate, brighten, and protect your skin, leaving you glowing this Valentine’s Day.

Price on request. Available online.

18. Give the gift of wellness

Samāh
Samāh

Support holistic health and hormonal balance with Samāh’s Seed Cycling Blend. This unique blend is crafted for those who prioritise wellness and self-care.

Price varies. Available online.

19. The perfect fragrance for your soulmate

Meyander’s Twin Flame
Meyander’s Twin Flame

For a romantic and empowering scent, Meyander’s Twin Flame is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. This fragrance embodies warmth, passion, and power with notes of citrus, tobacco, and amber.

Priced at Rs 2,359 (30ml). Available online.

20. Deep moisture for dry skin

The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion
The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion

For dry skin, The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Emulsion is the perfect solution. It moisturises, smoothens, and brightens skin with the help of rice extract and ceramide.

Priced at Rs 990. Available online.

21. Moisturise like never before

Belif’s The True Cream
Belif’s The True Cream

This Valentine's, lock in hydration that lasts for 48 hours with Belif’s The True Cream! A whipped, cushiony texture that targets dryness, rough skin, and uneven texture. Ideal for soft, plump skin all day long.

Priced at Rs 3,380. Available online.

22. A timeless keepsake

Kimirica French Note trio 2
Kimirica French Note trio 2

Gift love in the form of enchanting scents with Kimirica French Note Trio Gift Set! The French Note Trio Gift Set, featuring calming French Lavender, will wrap your loved one in serenity. The ultimate luxury keepsake for any occasion.

Priced at Rs 2,499. Available online.

23. Travel-ready luxury

Fonzie Folksy
Fonzie Folksy

For the jet-setter or everyday adventurer, Fonzie Folksy’s limited edition travel set offers four captivating unisex fragrances that’ll leave a lasting impression on Valentine’s Day and beyond. Perfect for your on-the-go love.

Priced at Rs 2,499. Available online.

24. Ayurvedic bliss

Poshte
Poshte

Give the gift of wellness with Poshte’s Ayurvedic treasures! Featuring the Kansa Wand and Kashmiri Lavender Aroma Massage Oil, these hampers offer relaxation and indulgence.

Price on request. Available online.

25. Beauty on-the-go

Max Factor Mascara
Max Factor Mascara

Bring glam to your Valentine’s Day look with this iconic duo from Max Factor. Bold lashes and glossy lips, just like Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s signature style—perfect for a romantic date or self-care session.

Priced at Rs 900. Available online.

26. Kiss-ready lips

Etude Ginger Sugar Melting Balm
Etude Ginger Sugar Melting Balm

Pamper your lips with the Etude Ginger Sugar Melting Balm, an essential lip care product that leaves lips nourished, smooth, and ready for that special kiss.

Priced at Rs 890. Available online.

27. Glowing skin

Dermafique
Dermafique

Achieve radiant skin this Valentine’s with ITC Dermafique’s premium skin care range. From face washes to moisturizers, indulge in a luxurious face care experience for healthy, glowing skin.

Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.

28. Luxurious lip care

Lyoux
Lyoux

Pamper her lips with luxury! The Lyoux Cosmetics Valentine’s Hamper features rich, velvety glosses, bold lipsticks, and a lip mask for a stunning pout that makes a statement.

Priced at Rs 2,000. Available online.

29. Hair goals

Dromen & Co.’s Castor Brew Oil
Dromen & Co.’s Castor Brew Oil

Turn your hair into a Valentine’s Day beauty dream with Dromen & Co.’s Castor Brew Oil! A nourishing Ayurvedic blend that strengthens hair and promotes growth for luscious, shiny locks.

Priced at Rs 999. Available online.

30. A magical shower

Kapiva Kumkumadi-body-wash
Kapiva Kumkumadi-body-wash

Kapiva Kumkumadi Body Wash: Infused with Kumkumadi oil, this body wash brightens, nourishes, and rejuvenates skin, offering the perfect self-care ritual for the romantic season.

Price on request. Available online.

31. Spa at home

nat habit milk soap
nat habit milk soap

Indulge in spa-like luxury at home with Nat Habit’s cold-processed soap. Enriched with milk and rosehip, it hydrates, cleanses, and nourishes for silky-soft skin.

Price on request. Available online.

32. A thoughtful skincare combo

Untam3D
Untam3D

Elevate their skincare with this Valentine’s Day combo, featuring Untam3D’s Retinol & Kakadu Plum Serum and Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 50, for healthy, glowing skin all year round.

Price on request. Available online.

33. Date & chocolate perfection

Bateel GOLD PALM COLLECTION
Bateel GOLD PALM COLLECTION Admin

Savour love this season with Bateel’s luxury chocolate-infused dates. A combination of organic dates and premium chocolates, carefully curated for a gift that speaks sophistication.

Price on request. Available online.

34. Luxe blooming love

Interflora - Regal Blossom
Interflora - Regal Blossom

Show your love in full bloom with the regal, luxurious Interflora bouquet. A harmonious blend of pinks, purples, and roses, it’s the perfect symbol of love’s elegance.

Priced at Rs 5,045. Available online.

35. Pamper, protect & relax

Domina
Domina

Relaxation is just a massage away. The Domina Handheld Full Body Massager helps to relieve tension, improve circulation, and promote deep relaxation. Perfect for anyone who values self-care and tranquility. This massager offers 12 modes and a whisper-quiet experience, making it ideal for a soothing Valentine’s Day gift.

Priced at Rs 2,499. Available online.

36. Eye-catching beauty

SoulTree
SoulTree

Make your Valentine’s eyes pop with the Ratnavalli Jewel Kohl from SoulTree. Infused with Organic Ghee and Bhimseni Camphor, this nourishing formula gives bold, luminous color while keeping delicate skin hydrated. Perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to your sweetheart's look.

Priced at Rs 1,695. Available online.

37. Perfect your pout

Prishé Beauty
Prishé Beauty

Nothing says romance like a perfect pout! Prishé Beauty’s Perfect Lip Combo features a lip liner, liquid lipstick, and plumping gloss for luscious, kissable lips. Whether it’s a bold red or a soft pink, this gift guarantees a fabulous Valentine's Day look.

Priced at Rs 2,697. Available online.

38. Glow from within

Rasayanam Biotin & Saffron
Rasayanam Biotin & Saffron

Love starts with self-care! Gift your Valentine the radiant glow they deserve with Rasayanam Biotin & Saffron. This beauty elixir nourishes skin, strengthens hair, and boosts natural radiance with the power of biotin and collagen.

Priced at Rs 899. Available online.

39. Add some sparkle

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss

Let your loved one’s lips shine with the indulgent Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss. With a delicious vanilla scent and diamond-like finish, this luxurious gloss is perfect for kissable, soft lips all evening.

Priced at Rs 2,300. Available online.

40. Sustainable beauty

Purple Pompa’s Happy Box
Purple Pompa’s Happy Box

Pamper your partner with Purple Pompa’s Happy Box, a curated collection of vegan and cruelty-free skincare essentials. Packed with a Night Cream, Hydra Serum, and Face Cleanser, this box offers a luxurious self-care experience while staying sustainable.
Priced at Rs 1,199. Available online.

41. Gift the glow

Bath and body works
Bath and body works

Treat your loved one to the indulgent scent of Gingham Glow with Bath & Body Works. This joyful fragrance features notes of golden nectar, marigold petals, and sandalwood, packaged in a beautiful set complete with shower gel, body lotion, fragrance mist, and hand cream.

Priced at Rs 6,999 Available online.

42. Leave a lasting impression

Denver
Denver

For the man who loves to leave a lasting impression, the Denver SRK Autograph Collection is the perfect choice. This set of signature fragrances exudes confidence and charm, making it an excellent Valentine’s gift.

Priced at Rs 1,079. Available online.

43. Elegant scents

Magnus
Magnus

Magnus Perfume captures refined elegance with a tantalizing blend of bergamot, pink pepper, vetiver, and cashmere wood. Ideal for the suave gentleman who wants to leave a trail of allure wherever he goes.

Price on request. Available online.

44. A glossy treat for your lips

Foxtale
Foxtale

Give the gift of perfectly hydrated lips this Valentine’s Day with Foxtale’s Glazed Lips Brightening Lip Balm. With peptides, Vitamin C, SPF 30, and hyaluronic acid, it nourishes and protects while providing a radiant, smooth finish.

Price: Combo of 2 for Rs 550. Available online.

45. Luxe lips

Givenchy
Givenchy

For lips that shine in luxury, Givenchy’s Le Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick is your answer. Offering 24-hour hydration and intense colour, this lipstick is a perfect gift for a glamorous, sophisticated Valentine’s Day.
Price on request. Available online.

