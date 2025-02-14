Skincare, haircare & more for radiance and rejuvenation

Treat yourself and your loved ones to products that go beyond just beauty this Valentine’s Day. Here’s your ultimate list of skincare, haircare, and beauty gifts to ensure radiance and rejuvenation all season long!
Winter got your skin feeling dull? The Neutriderm Illuminating Body Lotion is your answer for that healthy glow. This powerhouse formula with retinol helps brighten and even out skin tone while tackling early signs of aging. Get ready to shine brighter than your Valentine’s smile!
Price on request. Available online.
Lurve blends luxury with accessibility, offering perfumes that inspire confidence and create emotional connections. It brings together international scents and premium Indian natural oils for an unmatched sensory experience. Their diverse range includes fragrances for men, women, and unisex, covering woody, citrus, floral, oud, and more.
Price on request. Available online.
Hibiscus Monkey brings face-grade care to your body. With plant-powered ingredients, this brand targets body concerns like strawberry skin and discolouration. Treat your skin with clean, sustainable, and effective formulations to bring out your natural beauty—minus the harsh chemicals.
Price on request. Available online
Give the gift of smooth, nourished lips with Fixderma’s Lip Balm Gift Sets. Featuring a Brightening Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm with SPF 50+, these balms are perfect for pampering your lips. Whether you’re gifting to a loved one or treating yourself, it’s a sweet way to show love!
Price on request. Available online.
Hydrate from the inside out with Paniya Mineral-Infused Alkaline Water. Packed with antioxidants and essential minerals, this alkaline water gives you the wellness boost you need to stay glowing throughout the winter months. Cheers to beauty that starts from within!
Price on request. Available online.
Bring out the glow with Hilary Rhoda’s Makeup Locked With Love. This stunning gift set features a multi-use face palette, liquid blush, lip balm, and matte lipstick—all designed to add that extra romantic touch to any look. The perfect gift for the makeup lover in your life!
Price on request. Available online.
Winter hair woes? Fret no more! The Love Beauty and Planet Argan Oil & Lavender Range will smooth frizz, hydrate dry strands, and add shine. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free, making it the perfect guilt-free gift for gorgeous locks all season long.
Price on request. Available online.
Packed with Marine Collagen and a Green Calming Complex, this cream smoothens fine lines while boosting elasticity. With Mizon’s innovative formulas, it’s time to lift your skin and confidence to new heights. Say goodbye to wrinkles and hello to radiant skin!
Price on request. Available online.
Lasting love requires lasting lipstick! Insight Cosmetics 24 hrs Non Transfer Matte Lipstick delivers a flawless, smudge-proof finish that lasts all day and night. With vibrant colours and a velvety matte finish, it’s the perfect addition to your Valentine’s Day look.
Price on request. Available online.
Celebrate self-care with Rivona Naturals’ Pink Love Gift Set. Packed with keratin shampoo, lip scrub, lip balm, and a pink cream, this set is the ultimate pampering bundle for anyone looking to embrace their skin and hair with love. A great Valentine’s treat!
Price on request. Available online.
Show your skin some self-love with Resolve’s skincare trio. Whether it’s the nourishing Bear Hug lotion, the smoothing Control Delete body cream, or the cleansing Swipe Right balm, these products cater to all your winter skincare needs. Perfect for a Valentine’s Day refresh!
Price on request. Available online.