15 skin, body & hair care product recommendations you should take seriously this summer

Achieving and maintaining healthy, radiant skin is at the heart of personal wellness and a new wave of skincare innovations is making it easier than ever. Our skin endures daily challenges from environmental aggressors, stress and the natural ageing process, leading to dryness, dullness and damage. We sat down and hand-picked a lengthy list of 15 recently launched products — from repairing lip masks and lightweight serums to hydrating body butter and soothing face washes, which we have tried and tested ourselves. These skin potions, infused with botanicals, natural extracts and advanced actives work to replenish moisture, strengthen the skin barrier and achieve an even tone we are all craving for. To a hot girl summer!