15 skin, body & hair care product recommendations you should take seriously this summer

Achieving and maintaining healthy, radiant skin is at the heart of personal wellness and a new wave of skincare innovations is making it easier than ever. Our skin endures daily challenges from environmental aggressors, stress and the natural ageing process, leading to dryness, dullness and damage. We sat down and hand-picked a lengthy list of 15 recently launched products — from repairing lip masks and lightweight serums to hydrating body butter and soothing face washes, which we have tried and tested ourselves. These skin potions, infused with botanicals, natural extracts and advanced actives work to replenish moisture, strengthen the skin barrier and achieve an even tone we are all craving for. To a hot girl summer!
The Face & Body Scrub by Ilem Japan is a luxurious blend crafted to exfoliate, soothe and revitalise the skin. Featuring Japanese uji tea extract for a calming effect, corn cob powder to remove dead skin cells and goji berry stem cells to enhance collagen production, it offers a nourishing experience. The naturally derived konjac beads ensure gentle exfoliation, while the refreshing lemongrass and mint scent complement this light, creamy scrub suitable for both face and body. ₹3,700. Available online.
Shield, hydrate and revitalise your skin with Inde Wild’s convenient Rose Sun Mist, SPF 50+. This multifunctional essential safeguards your skin against environmental aggressors and free radical damage caused by UVA and UVB rays. Infused with the wisdom of Ayurvedistry, the superfine mist is made with soothing aloe vera, nourishing coconut water, the restorative properties of bisabolol and the calming essence of rose. Perfect for on-the-go use, it offers effective protection and refreshing care whenever you need it. ₹849. Available online.
Infused with natural Korean ingredients and superfoods, the Frizz Control Serum with Quinoa Protein by Quench provides smooth, silky and shiny hair. This lightweight leave-on serum, enriched with quinoa, hyaluronic acid and baobab oil, suits all Indian hair types, including coloured and chemically treated hair. Featuring plant-derived ceramides, it helps minimise damage caused by sun exposure, heat styling and environmental aggressors. ₹699. Available online.
Skinvest introduces Smoothie, a revolutionary in-shower body conditioner with a water-activatedformula for smooth, acne-free skin. Designed to be used as the final step in your shower routine, it locks in moisture for 24 hours, controlling oil production and eliminating the need for body lotion. Enriched with ceramides, hemp seed oil, salicylic acid, niacinamide and shea butter, it nourishes the skin, enhances elasticity, strengthens the barrier and boosts firmness — perfect even after swimming. ₹1,220. Available online
This Fall Fighter Pre-Wash Scalp Oil features Doubling Technology to nourish and condition the scalp for healthier, stronger hair. Formulated with eight natural oil blends and ceramide NP, this oil from Raise aids balance and strength from root to tip. Rosemary extract improves scalp circulation, while hemisqualane, a sustainable alternative to silicone, enhances hair elasticity and strength. Enriched with neem seed extract, it reduces hair breakage by 97 percent and hair fall by 93 percent, offering holistic care. ₹2,499. Available online.
Amarrupa Contour Defining and Firming Cream is Kama Ayurveda’s latest release, formulated to restore elasticity and revitalise the skin. Infused with botanical actives like Centella Asiatica and plant-based hyaluronic acid, it promises firmer, plumper skin. Enriched with 14 botanical extracts, including rejuvenating herbs from the ayurvedic vayasthapana gana category, this cream supports collagen synthesis and combats oxidative stress while carrot seed extract helps protect against ageing stressors. ₹625. Available online.
From Nykaa’s Wanderlust series, the most-wanted Dreaming of Paris Fruity Cleansing Shower Gel combines the indulgent scents of champagne and berries for a truly luxurious experience. Featuring top notes of orange, lemon and strawberry; heart notes of fruity accords, maltol and champagne; and a base of musk and wood, this shower gel gently cleanses while leaving your skin soft and glowing. Its rich fragrance offers a sensorial escape, evoking the romance and charm of the French city. When paired with the body lotion and mist, you are all set for a European Summer vacation₹399. Available online.
The viral Cryo Rubber Mask with Soothing Allantoin comes in a revolutionary two-step treatment inspired by professional cryotherapy. This innovative mask by Dr Jart+ provides a cooling effect to calm stressed skin while delivering deep hydration. Enriched with allantoin, a prebiotic complex, and glycerine, it features a soothing ampoule and a cooling rubber mask that work together to lock in moisture. ₹1,300. Available online.
The Pomegranate Wrap by Deepika Padukone’s 82°E is a newly launched repairing lip mask enriched with pomegranate and amino acids. This hydrating balm is crafted to care for dry, chapped and damaged lips. Infused with advanced peptides and hydrating agents, it enhances the lip’s natural barrier, locks in moisture and improves lip texture, leaving them smooth, nourished and chap-free. ₹1,100. Available online.
The Brightening + Hydrating Face Wash by Kimirica is a plant-based formula designed for gentle yet effective cleansing. Infused with a new generation of AHAs derived from Australian caviar lime, this sulphate-free face wash mildly exfoliates while removing dead skin cells. Enriched with botanical ingredients like brown rice extract, organic vetiver extract, liquorice root extract, natural betaine and vitamin E, it leaves the skin refreshed, hydrated and visibly brighter after every use. ₹699. Available online.
Gheesutra Body Butter by Shankara brings a desi solution to the winter dryness with shata dhauta ghrita (ghee washed 100 times), creating a luxurious, whipped, non-greasy textured product. Infused with the delicate essence of the Parijat flower, this body butter offers a unique sensory experience, helping to reduce stress and support restful sleep. Enriched with kokum butter and aloe vera, it deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin. ₹1,550. Available online.
Revive: Acne Exfoliating Mask by Mul Secrets is a must-have dual-action face mask designed for acne-prone skin, effectively targeting blemishes with key ingredients such as salicylic acid, lotus, manjistha and aloe vera. Suitable for oily to combination skin, this cooling, lightweight, clay-based mask offers a refreshing peppermint and camphor aroma. Apply evenly to the face, gently exfoliate in circular motions and leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing to reveal smoother, clearer skin. ₹899. Available online.
Filaderme Emulsion is a lipid-replenishing formula rich in essential nutrients that restore the skin’s protective lipidic film and strengthen its barrier. Developed by Laboratoires Embryolisse, it helps eliminate signs of dryness. Key ingredients include vegetable squalane, shea butter, beeswax, aloe vera, glycerin and soy proteins. Its creamy, soothing texture coupled with a delicate almond fragrance, makes it a comforting choice for nourishing and hydrating the skin effectively. ₹2,195. Available online.
Searching for solid perfumes to complement your body care? The Joon Shop’s Solid 1 – Citrus Woody offers a modern blend of warm cardamom and woody notes with a buttery texture that melts into the skin. Bergamot serves as the perfect top note, beautifully balanced by classic sandals. While this might be our favourite variant, we are equally fond of their Floral Spicy and Clean Fruity versions. ₹3,200. Available online.
Among the bunch of Asaya’s newly launched serums, the 2 percent Kojic Acid and 1 percent Alpha Arbutin Serum standsout for its a gentle yet powerful solution treating hyperpigmentation and sun-induced dullness. This potion works deeply to disperse excess melanin, helping to fade dark spots and achieve clearer, more even-toned skin. Alpha Arbutin targets discolouration caused by acne, sun damage and post-inflammatory marks. ₹499. Available online.