What is the ‘unapproachable makeup trend’ and why is everyone obsessed with it?

Of all the beauty trends that have come up, this one might just be the most useful, especially for introverts who are wary of small talk. The ‘unapproachable makeup’ trend has been taking our timelines by storm; it essentially refers to the kind of makeup that stands out, most likely due to unlikely colour combinations or striking contrasts. It doesn’t really have to be in your face, at times minimal drama can also work wonders for the unapproachable makeup look. It can be a subtle but bold winged eye or Euphoria-style cloud liners which only take a few seconds but make a big splash.
Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa or Billie Eilish: Which unapproachable beauty icon are you?
The 'unapproachable makeup' trend needs a sense of focus so you can design a dramatic look, be it with strong contouring, dark eyes and or contrasting lip colours. It’s meant to stand out from the crowd, and if you look intimidating, that just means it’s working!
For those looking for inspiration or practical ways to pull off this look, it helps if you pick one feature to highlight. Think Dua Lipa with her eyebrows or Billie Eilish with her eyes; play up the feature which you think can help you stand out. The unapproachable makeup trend allows everyone to their creative best, so you can explore the shades that work best for you. If you want to draw focus on your eyes, maybe try a matte smokey look with dark nude lips and an even darker lip liner.
A glazed lip like Hailey Beiber or double-lined lips like Sabrina Carpenter. If you want to attention to be on your lips, eyes or cheekbones, ditch the skin tint and go for a full-coverage foundation for an even base, contour for a snatched nose and chiselled cheekbones, a sunny bronzer, and a popping highlighter. If your focal point is black eyeliner, try wearing it on your waterline and add some mascara.
If you want to add colours to your look but don’t want to go too flashy, opt for brown, taupe, or soft grey hues. These shades can help you nail a crisp, winged shape and the overall effect can feel more graphic. Moreover, instead of dragging the wing up and out from the top lid, extend it out slightly from the lower lash line, which mimics a subtle lift, that can help your face look more snatched.