Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for January 3-9

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

There are better ways to handle a situation, so pause for reflection and insight. It is good to dare to be different, but caution is important. Follow your passion. You are ready for any challenge. Opportunities for excitement and adventure await. Awakening your powerful psychic insights will give you valuable information. Be at peace. Lucky colour: Royal blue

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Abundant rewards for the hard work done in the past are getting credited. Release yourself from burdensome situations. Many will buy a new house or will move into a new home with their partner. This is the time to make bold choices. Progress is possible when you share the same vision as your partners. Awards, promotions, or scholarships are on the cards. Lucky colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Activate your third eye by meditation and prayers. The valuable information provided by the universe will be of great importance. Have faith in the universe and stay positive. Follow your creative passion. There are better ways of handling a situation, so pause for reflection and insight. Your wishes will manifest soon, so be ready to accept them. Lucky colours: White, blue, sea green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

The joy that comes through spiritual growth is an ultimate feeling of oneness with the universe. You will receive valuable information through meditation and prayers. Do not choose the darker routes when God has bright and lit-up paths created for your personal and professional growth. Lucky colours: Light purple, lavender

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

An exciting new challenge arises. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts or documents thoroughly before proceeding. Consider getting additional education or training. Determination and selfcontrol will lead to great success in your career. Have faith in the universe as you are in good hands. Lucky colours: Pink, grey

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

You have the power to resolve all the challenges; however, you must withdraw yourself from the drama of others. Have patience with yourself and those around you. There is so much to accomplish in the days to come, so make a detailed plan. You are being watched over by your guardian angels. Lucky colours: Violet, rust orange, pink

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

The love and blessings of your near and dear ones will fill your life this week. Harmonious relationships with family members will be the highlight. There will be happily ever after for many. For those who are getting married this week, they are going to enjoy the marital bliss for a lifetime. On the work front, there is stability as you are now taking charge of a situation. Lucky colours: Orange, yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Life is wonderful for those who know to thrive through the power of positive thinking. For those who have been fighting for justice and equality, the ruling will be made in your favour very soon. In your personal life, follow your heart; the love for home and family will be gifted to you by the universe. You shall be able to enjoy the finer nuances of living. Lucky colours: Brown, bronze, yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

If you are planning to get into a partnership for business, then this is a good time. Make bold and ambitious choices. It is important to share a good relationship with the people who share your vision, both in your personal and in your professional life. It is time to move on to your next project; awards, rewards, or promotions are on the cards. This is a great time to make important decisions. Lucky colours: Beige, off-white, red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

It is time to act upon your plans. Your creativity will be rewarded in the most abundant ways. Success will come from compromise, so self-control and patience are required. With the forgiving and healing energy, move on to the next phase of your life. Starting a new life—finding your purpose—is the highlight of this week. Lucky colours: Olive green, light blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Everything in life happens for a reason, so release any regrets and embrace the opportunities for happiness that are being blessed upon you. Search for the silver lining. A situation will end, and you will finally be free. New opportunities for happiness will follow; welcome the new beginnings. On the work front, keep your eyes on the big picture. Lucky colours: White, teal green, light green

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

You will be ringing in the New Year with friends and family. There is a happy announcement regarding a child or relationship. On the work front, stand up for what you believe in. Claim your personal power. This is your time to rise and shine. There are better courses of action available for you to handle a situation. Working alone may not be the best answer. Lucky colours: Magenta and red