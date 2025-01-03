New Year, new beauty routine

From luxe lipsticks and cutting-edge skincare to cheeky little surprises, we’ve rounded up the beauty game-changers you need this season. Trust us, your beauty shelf is about to get a serious upgrade.
This isn’t your typical lipstick. Leezu’s playful creation combines elegance with a little secret—10 powerful vibration modes, all hidden inside a sleek lipstick-shaped design. Now that’s multitasking!
Priced at Rs 1,999. Available online.
Ladies, it’s time to find your perfect pout! ESH Beauty stunning matte liquid lipstick collection is tailor-made for Indian skin tones, with four stunning shades that range from a bold red to cozy nudes. Whether you’re feeling fierce or laid-back, these liquid lipsticks have your lips covered all day long.
Priced at Rs 399. Available online.
Say hello to healthier hair with this organic miracle oil! Dromen & Co’s Rosemary & Lavender Brew Oil is your new hair hero—stimulating growth, reducing oiliness, and strengthening strands for that full-volume, nourished look.
Priced at Rs 1,499. Available online.
Wave goodbye to dark spots with ClayCo’s powerhouse serum. Packed with 10 per cent Tranexamic Acid and Niacinamide, this serum targets hyperpigmentation, leaving your skin smooth, even, and radiant.
Priced at Rs 999 for 30 ml. Available online.
South Korea’s skincare sensation, Mizon, has officially landed in India. With cult favourites like the all-in-one Snail Repair Cream and Snail Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patch, this brand combines cutting-edge technology with potent ingredients to target everything from puffiness to fine lines.
Priced at Rs 1,999. Available online.
Let your fragrance match your mood with TNW’s luxury perfume combo. Featuring five unique scents, this set captures the essence of each season, from sunny citrus for summer to cosy vanilla for winter. Vegan, cruelty-free, and absolutely irresistible!
Priced at Rs 2,498. Available online.
Pamper your skin and hair with Whiskers’ Aloe Vera Complete Care Combo. This all-in-one set is your go-to for hydration, nourishment, and rejuvenation—because you deserve the best!
Price on request. Available online.
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Spice Eyeshadow Palette afeatures nine full-pigment shades, from warm neutrals to dazzling golds. Whether you’re going for a soft daytime look or bold nighttime glam, the Mini Spice Palette has got you covered.
Priced at Rs 3,800. Available online.
Get ready for a glow-up with Joyology’s Love Fool Blush! Infused with HydraBerry, this blush gives you that natural flush of colour while hydrating your skin. It’s the cheeky addition to your makeup bag was waiting for!
Priced at Rs 649. Available online.