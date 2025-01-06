Kickstart your fitness journey: Must-have essentials for your New Year resolution

New year, new fitness goals! Whether you're a fitness newbie or a seasoned pro, starting off strong is key—and having the right gear can make all the difference. From performance-boosting shoes to game-changing supplements, we’ve got a few essentials to help you crush your New Year’s fitness resolution.
Let’s dive in!
Whether it’s muscle recovery, strength, or a boost of energy, Modicare’s Well Sports Range has you covered. With options like Performance Whey Protein and BCAA Advanced, these products will fuel your workouts and recovery.
Priced between Rs 799 and Rs 9,949. Available online.
Step up your training with the ASICS GEL-KAYANO™ 31 shoes, featuring adaptive stability and energetic cushioning. Whether you’re running long distances or hitting the gym, these shoes keep you supported and comfortable. Available in a limited edition.
Priced at Rs 16,999. Available online.
Rivona Naturals, known for its “Selfcare Simplified” philosophy, is excited to launch its new Fitness Range, designed to support active, health-conscious lifestyles. The Fitness Range blends natural, soothing ingredients to ease muscle tension, calm irritation, and restore your body post-workout. Whether you're dealing with soreness or skin discomfort, this range is crafted to meet the demands of your active lifestyle and support your recovery. One standout product is the Chafing Relief Powder, which offers a 3-in-1 solution for anti-chafing, anti-itch, and anti-odour relief. Enriched with aloe vera, it absorbs moisture, reduces friction, and soothes irritated skin, keeping you comfortable and refreshed during your workouts and beyond.
Price ranges between Rs 499 and Rs 999.
Ready to level up your running game? The Power Energy Pro shoes are the perfect match for those seeking style, comfort, and performance. With Supercritical XoRise+ technology for 25 per cent more energy return, these shoes give you that extra spring in your step.
Priced at Rs 7,999. Available online.