Gemtherapy: Merging ancient wisdom with modern wellness

Gemtherapy harnesses the unique healing properties of gemstones like amethyst, rose quartz, citrine, and more to promote emotional balance, spiritual growth, and physical well-being. Their products, ranging from face rollers to bespoke bracelets, combine luxury with mindful design. Using locally sourced materials and sustainable practices, Gemtherapy offers beautiful pieces that enhance wellness while respecting the environment.

Founder Sonali Dhandia Jain, a sixth-generation jeweller, blends her family's 120-year legacy in gemstones with modern wellness needs. Here's a closer look at her vision as well as the latest collection of gemstone bracelets:

What is the core concept behind Gemtherapy, and how do gemstones support wellness?

The core concept behind Gemtherapy is rooted in the ancient belief that gemstones carry unique vibrational energies that can enhance variousaspects of our well-being. We integrate this ancient wisdom into contemporary wellness practices, creating products that not only serve as beautiful decor but also support physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Each gemstone is selected for its specific properties—such as amethyst for calming energy, rose quartz for love and emotional healing, and citrine for positivity and abundance—allowing users to harness the natural energies of these stones in their daily lives.

How has your family legacy influenced the products?

Growing up in a family with deep knowledge of gemstones has given me unparalleled expertise in sourcing and crafting high-quality stones, ensuring that each product not only looks beautiful but also enhances well-being.