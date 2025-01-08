Gemtherapy: Merging ancient wisdom with modern wellness

Gemtherapy harnesses the unique healing properties of gemstones like amethyst, rose quartz, citrine, and more to promote emotional balance, spiritual growth, and physical well-being. Their products, ranging from face rollers to bespoke bracelets, combine luxury with mindful design. Using locally sourced materials and sustainable practices, Gemtherapy offers beautiful pieces that enhance wellness while respecting the environment.
Founder Sonali Dhandia Jain, a sixth-generation jeweller, blends her family's 120-year legacy in gemstones with modern wellness needs. Here's a closer look at her vision as well as the latest collection of gemstone bracelets:
What is the core concept behind Gemtherapy, and how do gemstones support wellness?
The core concept behind Gemtherapy is rooted in the ancient belief that gemstones carry unique vibrational energies that can enhance variousaspects of our well-being. We integrate this ancient wisdom into contemporary wellness practices, creating products that not only serve as beautiful decor but also support physical, emotional, and spiritual health. Each gemstone is selected for its specific properties—such as amethyst for calming energy, rose quartz for love and emotional healing, and citrine for positivity and abundance—allowing users to harness the natural energies of these stones in their daily lives.
How has your family legacy influenced the products?
Growing up in a family with deep knowledge of gemstones has given me unparalleled expertise in sourcing and crafting high-quality stones, ensuring that each product not only looks beautiful but also enhances well-being.
Why combine ancient gemstone wisdom with contemporary wellness practices?
I wanted to make the healing power of gemstones accessible in today’s fast-paced world, blending tradition with modern living. Our products resonate with modern lifestyles while honouring ancient practices.
Can you explain the process of selecting and crafting your new bracelets?
Selecting and crafting gemstones for our latest bracelet collection is a meticulous process. We begin by sourcing raw stones from ethical and sustainable sources, ensuring that each gem is of the highest quality. The stones are then carefully examined for their colour, clarity, and energy. Once selected, our skilled artisans hand-cut and polish each gemstone to enhance its natural beauty and energetic properties. What makes each stone unique is its individual energy signature, which is shaped by its formation process and the environment in which it was created. This uniqueness is what gives each bracelet its specific therapeutic benefits.
How do your bracelets address specific wellness concerns like anxiety and heart health?
Each gemstone in our bracelets is chosen for its specific therapeutic properties. For example, Amethyst aids in stress relief, while Rose Quartz promotes emotional healing, supporting both mental and physical health.
What role do you see gemstones playing in modern wellness routines, and how can individuals incorporate them into their daily lives?
In modern wellness routines, gemstones can play a significant role as tools for mindfulness and self-care. Individuals can incorporate gemstones into their daily lives in various ways, such as wearing them as jewellery, placing them in their living spaces, or using them during meditation and intention-setting practices. These stones can serve as reminders of personal goals and intentions, helping individuals stay grounded and focused on their well-being. Gemstones can also be used in rituals or as part of daily affirmations, enhancing their ability to support specific aspects of health and wellness.
For readers who are new to gemstone therapy, what advice would you give them on starting their journey with these powerful stones?
For those new to gemstone therapy, the best advice is to start by selecting stones that resonate with you personally. Whether you’re drawn to a particular colour, shape, or energy, trust your intuition when choosing your first stones. Begin by using them in simple ways, such as carrying them with you, placing them by your bedside, or using them during meditation. As you become more familiar with their energy, you can explore more specific uses and combinations. Remember, the journey with gemstones is personal and intuitive, so take your time to explore and discover what works best for you.
Gemtherapy’s future plans
Looking ahead, we plan to launch new collections, including gemstone-infused skincare products. The goal is to make gemstone therapy accessible to more people, blending beauty with holistic wellness.
Priced at Rs1450 onwards. Available online.
manuvipin@newindianexpess.com