Tips for brides to look their best on their wedding day

Q: Hydration is crucial for healthy skin and energy. Any tips on how brides can stay hydrated throughout the day?

A: Brides often forget to drink enough water, especially when it’s cold outside and they’re not feeling thirsty. But hydration is so essential, not just for energy, but for your skin too! It helps digestion and reduces stress. I recommend carrying a water bottle with you all day and setting reminders to drink. You can also eat water-rich fruits like cucumbers or citrus fruits like oranges, which will contribute to hydration while giving you a vitamin boost.

Q: Stress can be a big factor in the lead-up to the wedding. How can brides manage stress while maintaining their health and wellness?

A: Wedding prep is stressful, no doubt. But managing stress is crucial not just for your mental health but for your skin too! I always recommend mindful breathing techniques and light yoga. These practices help with relaxation and improve oxygen flow, which helps you feel calm and centered. It also does wonders for your skin, giving you that bridal glow! Just taking a few moments for yourself each day to breathe and move can make a big difference.

Q: Sleep is often overlooked, especially with so much on a bride’s mind. What are your recommendations for prioritising rest?

A: Sleep is absolutely non-negotiable, especially before your wedding day. It's during sleep that your body recovers, repairs, and rejuvenates. Lack of sleep shows up on your face and in your energy levels. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night. If you can, set a bedtime routine that calms you — perhaps some light stretching or meditation before bed. A well-rested bride is not only more relaxed but radiates beauty from within.

Q: Do you have any final advice for brides looking to look and feel their best on the big day?

A: Focus on consistency, not perfection. It's the little things that add up — a smart snack, a short workout, staying hydrated, and prioritising sleep. It’s also important to be kind to yourself. The most beautiful brides are those who are confident, relaxed, and happy in their own skin. Don’t stress over every little detail. You’re going to look amazing because you are amazing, inside and out!