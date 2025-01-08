Tips for brides to look their best on their wedding day

As the wedding day approaches, every bride wants to feel and look her best. With so much on her plate — planning, shopping, organising — fitness and wellness can often take a backseat. We spoke with fitness coach and Pilates expert Yasmin Karachiwala to get some practical tips to help brides stay confident, healthy, and radiant. Here’s what she had to say:
Q: Many brides get overwhelmed by the demands leading up to their wedding day. What are some simple changes they can make to ensure they feel their best?
A: The key is to stay consistent but not stressed. It’s all about small, sustainable changes rather than drastic, last-minute efforts. One simple way is to snack smartly. Brides often think that they need to skip meals or crash diet to look their best, but that's not the case. Eating wisely, like incorporating a handful of almonds into your routine, can make a huge difference. Almonds are packed with nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc — essential for energy and skin health.
Q: What role does fitness play during the busy pre-wedding period? How can brides manage to stay active with everything else going on?
A: It’s so important for brides to stay active, especially because wedding prep can be stressful and tiring. But you don’t need to spend hours at the gym. I recommend fitting in short bursts of exercise throughout the day, even 10-minute intervals. Three 10-minute sessions a day can be just as effective as a longer workout. Exercises that help boost confidence — like Pilates, strength training, or even a quick walk — are great. These will help with blood circulation, which enhances your skin’s natural glow and leaves you looking and feeling your best.
Q: Hydration is crucial for healthy skin and energy. Any tips on how brides can stay hydrated throughout the day?
A: Brides often forget to drink enough water, especially when it’s cold outside and they’re not feeling thirsty. But hydration is so essential, not just for energy, but for your skin too! It helps digestion and reduces stress. I recommend carrying a water bottle with you all day and setting reminders to drink. You can also eat water-rich fruits like cucumbers or citrus fruits like oranges, which will contribute to hydration while giving you a vitamin boost.
Q: Stress can be a big factor in the lead-up to the wedding. How can brides manage stress while maintaining their health and wellness?
A: Wedding prep is stressful, no doubt. But managing stress is crucial not just for your mental health but for your skin too! I always recommend mindful breathing techniques and light yoga. These practices help with relaxation and improve oxygen flow, which helps you feel calm and centered. It also does wonders for your skin, giving you that bridal glow! Just taking a few moments for yourself each day to breathe and move can make a big difference.
Q: Sleep is often overlooked, especially with so much on a bride’s mind. What are your recommendations for prioritising rest?
A: Sleep is absolutely non-negotiable, especially before your wedding day. It's during sleep that your body recovers, repairs, and rejuvenates. Lack of sleep shows up on your face and in your energy levels. Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep every night. If you can, set a bedtime routine that calms you — perhaps some light stretching or meditation before bed. A well-rested bride is not only more relaxed but radiates beauty from within.
Q: Do you have any final advice for brides looking to look and feel their best on the big day?
A: Focus on consistency, not perfection. It's the little things that add up — a smart snack, a short workout, staying hydrated, and prioritising sleep. It’s also important to be kind to yourself. The most beautiful brides are those who are confident, relaxed, and happy in their own skin. Don’t stress over every little detail. You’re going to look amazing because you are amazing, inside and out!