Soha Ali Khan's secret to staying energised: How protein-rich foods fuel her active lifestyle

Q: Can you walk us through your daily meals and how you incorporate protein into each one?

A: I start my day with a handful of almonds or sometimes blend them into my morning smoothies. They’re such a simple yet powerful addition to my breakfast. For lunch and dinner, I enjoy meals with chicken or fish for lean protein, and I love adding plant-based options like lentils, chickpeas, or some salad full of veggies for variety. These choices ensure I get my protein throughout the day.

Q: Do you follow a specific diet plan or have any nutritional goals when it comes to your protein intake?

A: I don’t follow a rigid diet plan. Instead, I focus on mindful eating-portion control and sustainable habits are what work best for me. My main goal is to make sure I’m getting enough protein and other nutrients without overcomplicating things.

Q: Almonds are known for their health benefits. How often do you include almonds in your diet, and in what form (snacks, smoothies, etc.)?

A: Almonds are a daily must for me! They’re my go-to snack, and I also add them to my smoothies for that extra boost of protein and healthy fats. They’re so easy to include in my routine and keep me feeling full and energised.

Q: Are there any other nuts or seeds that you rely on for protein, and how do they fit into your lifestyle?

A: While almonds are my top choice, I occasionally enjoy other sources of protein too. But honestly, almonds are the ones I rely on the most because they’re so versatile and fit perfectly into my busy lifestyle.

Q: Lean meats like chicken and fish are great sources of protein. Do you include them in your diet regularly, and how do they help with your fitness goals?

A: Yes, I include chicken and fish in my meals quite often. They’re excellent sources of lean protein, which helps with muscle recovery after workouts. Plus, they’re easy to prepare and always make my meals feel satisfying.

Q: How do you choose your sources of animal-based protein, and what is your preferred method of cooking them?

A: I stick to lean meats like chicken and fish because they’re light yet packed with nutrients. Grilling, baking or curry works best for me—these methods are healthy and keep the flavours intact.

Q: In addition to almonds, are there any other plant-based protein sources you incorporate into your meals, such as lentils, quinoa, or tofu?

A: Yes, I enjoy adding lentils, chickpeas, and quinoa to my meals. They’re comforting and nutritious, especially when cooked with simple spices. These plant-based options give me the energy I need, and I love experimenting with them in different recipes.

Q: Do you prefer a balanced approach to your diet, or do you focus on any specific dietary philosophy (e.g., plant-based, low-carb) to achieve your wellness goals?

A: I prefer a balanced approach. For me, it’s all about enjoying my food and not restricting myself too much. I focus on adding protein-rich foods like almonds, lean meats, and lentils to stay healthy without following any extreme diet trends.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com