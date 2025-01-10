Lather up with love: How to keep your skin moisturised and happy

When it comes to self-care, a good body wash does more than just cleanse your skin—it nourishes, hydrates, and protects your skin’s natural moisture barrier. While many traditional body washes can leave your skin feeling dry and tight, choosing the right formula can transform your shower into a spa-like experience.
If you’re looking for a relaxing and moisturising body wash, ITC Vivel Lavender & Almond Oil Body Wash is an excellent choice. The calming lavender and nourishing almond oil work in harmony to cleanse and hydrate your skin without stripping it of its natural oils. The soothing fragrance adds a spa-like touch to your routine, making it the perfect option for unwinding after a long day.
Priced at Rs 300 for 500 ml. Available online.
Dove has long been a trusted brand for sensitive skin, and its Deep Moisture Body Wash is no exception. This body wash uses NutriumMoisture™ technology, which combines mild cleansers with skin-natural nutrients to lock in moisture. Dermatologist-tested and perfect for dry or sensitive skin, it leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and nourished throughout the day.
Priced at Rs 550 for 800 ml. Available online.
For a refreshing and energising shower experience, Fiama’s Lavender and Tangerine Shower Gel is a great choice. This body wash combines the calming properties of lavender with the zesty freshness of tangerine, while skin conditioners ensure your skin remains hydrated and soft. The vibrant fragrance is uplifting, making your shower a revitalising experience.
Priced at Rs 400 for 500ml. Available online.
For a touch of indulgence, Plum’s Vanilla Vibes Shower Gel is a comforting treat for your skin. Infused with aloe vera and a sulphate-free formula, this body wash hydrates and soothes without causing irritation. The sweet, warm vanilla fragrance creates a luxurious shower experience, wrapping your skin in moisture while you enjoy a little relaxation.
Priced at Rs 380 for 400ml. Available online.
Nivea’s Creme Soft Body Wash is known for its rich, creamy texture that creates a velvety lather while nourishing your skin. Infused with almond oil, it gently cleanses while ensuring that your skin remains soft and hydrated. The mild scent provides a soothing touch, making each shower feel like a pampering session.
Priced at Rs 250 for 250ml. Available online.
For a luxurious and sensorial shower experience, Lux Soft Touch Body Wash is the way to go. With a blend of French rose and silk essence, it pampers your skin while leaving behind a delicate floral fragrance. The creamy formula ensures your skin feels smooth and soft, making it a great option for daily use without the risk of dryness.
Priced at Rs 99 for 235ml. Available online.