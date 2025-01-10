Top skin and hair care products to keep you glowing in the cold

Winter is here, and it’s time to level up your skincare and beauty game! From nourishing lip balms to glow-giving serums and soothing treatments, here are the best beauty products that’ll keep you looking radiant, no matter how chilly it gets
Winter winds are no match for this magic balm. Etude House's Ginger Sugar Melting Balm offers an intense burst of hydration while gently exfoliating lips with the warmth of ginger. Not only does it lock in moisture for a smooth, kissable pout, but it also smells deliciously sweet! Your lips will stay soft, protected, and irresistibly hydrated throughout the day.
Priced at Rs 890. Available online.
Power up your skincare game with Rivona Naturals' Fitness Range! Crafted for the active lifestyle, this line ensures your skin stays soothed, refreshed, and blemish-free. Featuring a unique skin spray that preps your skin before workouts and fights bacteria after, it’s the perfect companion for every gym-goer. Whether you're breaking a sweat or winding down, this range works hard to keep your skin in top form.
Price on request. Available online.
Ready for a hair makeover? Gemeria Hair offers premium quality, authentic virgin Indian hair sourced directly from South India’s temples. Whether you’re looking for clip-ins, ponytails, or full wigs, Gemeria has your hair needs covered with a variety of colours, textures, and lengths. Say goodbye to bad hair days and hello to endless hair possibilities!
Price on request. Available online.
Want a foolproof lip look that lasts all day? KIKO Milano’s Invisible Lip Liner is your secret weapon. This clear pencil creates a seamless, colourless barrier that prevents your lipstick or gloss from feathering. Perfect for any lip shade, it keeps your pout in place without a hitch.
Priced at Rs 690. Available online.
Tired of hair fall? Glenmark's Bontress Pro+ Scalp Serum is your new hair hero. Clinically proven to reduce hair fall by 68 per cent, this serum nourishes your scalp and promotes hair regrowth with ingredients like Redensyl and Procapil. It’s the ultimate scalp treatment for stronger, thicker hair.
Price on request. Available online.
Glow up this winter with Skinvest’s CEO Serum! Supercharged with 25 powerful actives, this serum tackles dullness, acne, dark spots, and uneven texture all in one go. Lightweight yet highly effective, it hydrates, brightens, and leaves your skin looking fresh and radiant – perfect for layering under makeup or sunscreen.
Priced at Rs 1,200. Available online.
Get creative with your eye makeup this season with Fashion Colour’s new eyeshadow palette. With bold pigments in matte, shimmer, and satin finishes, it’s your go-to for anything from subtle day looks to dramatic night glam. The smooth, buttery formula ensures a flawless application that stays put all day or night.
Priced at Rs 649. Available online.
Purely Yours’ Kumkumadi Oil is a luxurious Ayurvedic serum that delivers instant radiance to your skin. This 5-in-1 elixir, enriched with saffron and sandalwood, brightens, hydrates, and reduces dark spots, leaving you with a luminous complexion. Perfect for all skin types, it’s your go-to for that healthy glow we all crave!
Price on request. Available online.
Your skin’s best friend while you sleep. Nourish Mantra’s Youth Preserve Night Glow Cream hydrates, nourishes, and rejuvenates your skin overnight. Packed with potent natural ingredients, it targets fine lines, evens out skin tone, and boosts elasticity, leaving you with a refreshed, radiant look by morning.
Price on request. Available online.