Let it glow: 5 winter skincare essentials to keep your skin radiant all season long

We all know that winter can be harsh on our skin — the cold winds and dry indoor air can leave us feeling parched, flaky, and uncomfortable. But don’t fret. With the right skincare routine, you can banish dryness, soothe irritation, and keep your skin healthy and radiant throughout the chilly season. From your lips to your body, here are five must-have winter skincare products that will keep you moisturised, glowing, and winter-ready.
Winter winds can be ruthless on your lips, leaving them cracked and dry. But the PAC Lip Repair Mask is here to save the day! This lip-loving mask is packed with hydrating ingredients that restore natural texture and enhance lip colour. Whether you use it as an overnight treatment or a quick daytime refresher, it’s the perfect solution to keep your lips soft, supple, and protected all season long. Its lightweight formula is great for on-the-go hydration too — because who has time for chapped lips?
Price on request. Available online.
What’s better than 24-hour hydration? How about 100 hours of hydration? Clinique’s Moisture Surge 100H does just that. With aloe bio-ferment and hyaluronic acid, this gel cream replenishes moisture and locks it in for up to 100 hours, giving your skin that plump, dewy glow. It’s perfect for winter, keeping tightness and dryness at bay, and the lightweight formula is ideal for layering under makeup. Winter’s chill won’t stand a chance against this refreshing, ultra-hydrating moisturiser.
Price on request. Available online.
If winter leaves your skin feeling like sandpaper, The Body Shop Shea Body Butter is your new best friend. Made with rich, Community Fair Trade shea butter, this body butter melts into your skin, providing deep hydration and leaving you feeling soft and smooth. The creamy texture is perfect for locking in moisture after a warm shower, and its soothing properties will keep your skin protected from the harsh winter elements. Trust us — your skin will thank you.
Price on request. Available online.
A fan favourite for a reason, Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is a lightweight yet powerful moisturizer that provides long-lasting hydration, thanks to glacial glycoprotein and squalane. Whether you’re dealing with a winter chill or a dry office air conditioner, this cream ensures your skin stays moisturised, smooth, and nourished. Suitable for all skin types, it strengthens your skin's barrier and prevents water loss, so you’re ready to face whatever the season throws your way.
The Laneige Water Sleeping Mask is your secret weapon for waking up with a fresh, glowing complexion. This overnight treatment revitalises your skin while you sleep, delivering hydration and improving texture. Packed with Sleep-Tox™ technology and beta-glucan, it works its magic as you rest, so you can greet the morning with a radiant, smooth face. In winter, it’s the perfect antidote to dryness and dullness, and a must-have for your nighttime routine.
Price on request. Available online.