10 must-have beauty products for a radiant glow and confidence this season

The New Year is all about fresh starts, self-care, and embracing the latest beauty innovations. Whether you’re looking to enhance your skincare routine, add a pop of colour, or nourish your hair, we’ve got you covered. Check out these 10 fabulous beauty products that promise to give you the glow and confidence you deserve this season!
Embrace the delicate essence of lotus with The Body Shop’s Lotus Body Mist. Featuring a refreshing blend of lotus, rose, pink pepper, and patchouli, this mist leaves you feeling serene and fragrant all day long. A must-have to elevate your self-care routine!
Priced at Rs 795. Available online.
Relax your skin with Dusky India’s Aloe Vera Face Gel. Packed with antioxidants and essential vitamins, this gel deeply hydrates, tightens pores, and leaves your skin with an even tone. The perfect daily pick-me-up for smooth, moisturised skin.
Priced at Rs 424 for 50ml. Available online.
Kimirica’s Sweet Almond Oil is the versatile elixir your skin and hair have been waiting for. This cold-pressed oil hydrates, soothes irritation, and promotes healthy hair growth. With its nourishing properties, it’s the perfect multi-tasking beauty essential for head-to-toe care.
Price on request. Available online.
Unlock the secret to radiant, youthful skin with POND’S latest breakthrough—Youthful Miracle. Infused with Hexyl-Retinol Technology, this collection is designed to smooth fine lines, boost collagen, and restore your skin’s natural glow. Say hello to a flawless complexion that defies time!
Price on request. Available online.
M.A.C is back with the M.A.C.ximal Sleek Satin Lipstick, offering rich pigment, a hydrating formula, and long-lasting comfort. With 34 shades to choose from, your lips will look fuller, smoother, and more defined. Perfect for any occasion, this lipstick is a true beauty must-have.
Price on request. Available online.
Step into 2025 with flawless skin and ultimate sun protection. Brillare’s Zinc Compact Powder provides SPF 50 broad-spectrum defense while giving you a matte finish. Available in three shades—Ivory, Beige, and Bronze—this compact is your perfect match for the new year.
Price on request. Available online.
Add a touch of glamour to your lips with Revlon’s Super Lustrous The Gloss. This high-shine, moisturising gloss delivers a radiant finish that lasts all day. Available in a variety of shades, it’s your go-to for glossy lips that shine with elegance!
Priced at Rs 1,299. Available online.
Start the year fresh with the MyoLift Gua Sha. Combining ancient Ayurvedic techniques and modern microcurrent technology, this tool boosts collagen production, enhances circulation, and gives your skin a lifted, glowing appearance. It’s your new secret weapon for radiant skin.
Price on request. Available online.
Hydrate your skin like never before with Skinvest’s Face Hug Barrier Repair Moisturizer. Packed with 70 per cent rice water, ceramides, and peptides, this ultra-moisturising formula strengthens your skin’s barrier, leaving it visibly smoother and healthier. A perfect treat for all skin types!
Priced at Rs 1,400. Available online.
Give your hair some TLC this winter with Dromen & Co.’s Castor Brew Oil. This Ayurvedic blend of castor seed oil, neem oil, and Vitamin E nourishes the scalp, promotes hair growth, and prevents frizz. The ultimate winter hair care ritual for thick, shiny locks.
Priced at Rs 999. Available online.