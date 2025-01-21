Amp up your style for Coldplay concert with these hairstyles

With the excitement of Coldplay’s concerts in the air, it’s the perfect moment to amp up your style game. Show off bold, playful, and effortlessly cool hairstyles that are made for the ultimate concert vibe. Here’s your step-by-step guide to creating fun, stylish looks that steal the spotlight!
Slick front waves
Combining style and practicality, this hairstyle keeps hair out of your face, so you can fully enjoy the high-energy concert without distractions while adding a chic, modern touch as you move and dance freely.
* Start with clean, damp hair. Apply a heat protectant to protect your hair from damage.
* Section your hair into half, creating a centre part
* Starting with one half, create inward-facing curls by manually winding a small section of hair around the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler; Dryer using 40mm Airwrap barrel on a high heat and high airflow setting.
* Change the direction of airflow and repeat the process to get outward-facing curls
* Now take small sections of the front part of your hair.
* Using Dyson Corrale TM hair straightener flat iron or curling iron, bend the hair slightly at the roots and gently wave the tips toward the direction of your part
* Once you have created the waves, use a light-hold hairspray to keep them in place without losing the sleek, glossy finish
Half up bubble braids
Half-up bubble braids are the ultimate blend of fun and boldness, adding a playful twist to any look. This effortlessly cool and modern style is perfect for a Coldplay concert, as it keeps your hair secure while letting you dance, sing, and soak up the vibe without missing a beat!
* Start with clean, towel-dried hair. Apply a leave-in conditioner or a styling mousse for added volume and texture.
* Gently comb through your hair with a wide-tooth comb to remove any knots and ensure smooth styling.
* Attach the Coanda smoothing dryer attachment of the multi-styler and dryer, setting it to high speed and heat. Pre-dry your hair until it’s about 80 per cent dry.
* Part your hair in the middle or to the side, depending on your preference. Then, gather upper half hair into a ponytail and secure with an elastic band.
* Create sections along your ponytail using small elastics, spaced evenly apart.
* Gently tug each section of hair between the elastics to create the “bubble” effect.
* Repeat until you’ve styled the entire ponytail with cute, voluminous bubbles.
* Lightly mist with hairspray to set the look and ensure it stays in place throughout the concert. Tie ribbons on the bubbles to complete your look.
Twisted bun
A modern take on the classic bun, the twisted bun brings sleek sophistication with added texture and depth. Perfect for blending elegance with a hint of edge, this style captures the dynamic energy of a Coldplay concert.
Start with clean, dahmp hair. Apply a heat protectant or styling cream to ensure your hair stays nourished and smooth while styling. You can also use a Moonlight Scalp Serum.
Use a start from the roots, gliding the tool down to the tips for a polished, straight finish.
Once your hair is fully dry and sleek, divide your hair into two sections: top and bottom. Clip the top section away for now
Take the bottom section and twist it tightly, working from the base of your neck toward the ends.
Coil the twist around itself at the nape of your neck to form a bun, securing it with bobby pins
Unclip the top section and lightly backcomb for volume or leave it sleek for a cleaner look
Twist this section and wrap it around the base of the bun, blending it seamlessly
For added smoothness, you can run a straightener briefly over the ponytail to smooth any frizz or flyaways.
Finish with a light hairspray to hold the look in place throughout the concert
Add metallic pins or a subtle headband to elevate the look and complement the concert vibe
Sleek high ponytail
When it comes to concert hairstyles, nothing beats the timeless appeal of a sleek and polished look. It is a versatile choice that ensures you look effortlessly put-together.
After washing your hair, apply Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Serum and begin to blow dry your hair smooth with a hair dryer. Doing this step first will maximize the smoothness and help prolong the style. Once dry, brush the hair through to remove any tangles.
Next, section the hair into manageable pieces, tying or clipping away the top sections first.
Take each section – sections should be a similar size to the plates to allow the strands to spread evenly across them – and place the straightener close to the roots and glide through to the ends at a medium speed
Reduce the heat setting for hairline sections. To get closer to the roots, take sections at an angle
Apply a holding styling product to fix the style in place and increase style longevity.
Then, use a brush to gather hair at the crown of the head and secure with a hairband
For a concert-ready look, add some flair with hair accessories like the Accessorize London Women Multi Embellished Bow Barrette Hair Clip. Jewel-encrusted clips or sparkling pins can instantly elevate your style, giving you a chic, statement-making finish.