Amp up your style for Coldplay concert with these hairstyles

Half-up bubble braids are the ultimate blend of fun and boldness, adding a playful twist to any look. This effortlessly cool and modern style is perfect for a Coldplay concert, as it keeps your hair secure while letting you dance, sing, and soak up the vibe without missing a beat!

* Start with clean, towel-dried hair. Apply a leave-in conditioner or a styling mousse for added volume and texture.

* Gently comb through your hair with a wide-tooth comb to remove any knots and ensure smooth styling.

* Attach the Coanda smoothing dryer attachment of the multi-styler and dryer, setting it to high speed and heat. Pre-dry your hair until it’s about 80 per cent dry.

* Part your hair in the middle or to the side, depending on your preference. Then, gather upper half hair into a ponytail and secure with an elastic band.

* Create sections along your ponytail using small elastics, spaced evenly apart.

* Gently tug each section of hair between the elastics to create the “bubble” effect.

* Repeat until you’ve styled the entire ponytail with cute, voluminous bubbles.

* Lightly mist with hairspray to set the look and ensure it stays in place throughout the concert. Tie ribbons on the bubbles to complete your look.

Twisted bun