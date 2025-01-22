Skin secrets hidden in seeds

If someone told you the secret to glowing and healthy skin was hidden in a handful of seeds, you might think it’s too simple to be true. But according to experts, seeds like flax, chia, sunflower, pumpkin, and sesame are tiny powerhouses that can transform your skin from the inside out. Packed with nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and antioxidants, these little additions can make a big difference.

“Flaxseeds are packed with omega-3s and antioxidants, which calm inflammation, keep your skin hydrated, and slow ageing,” says Dr Jyoti Chabria, founder and director of Nutriline - The Wellness Centre, Hyderabad. These nutrients don’t just help your skin stay smooth; they also improve elasticity, keeping it firm and youthful. Dr Chabria explains, “Omega-3s in flax and chia seeds nourish skin cells, making your skin firm, elastic, and wrinkle-resistant.”

Chia seeds are just as impressive, especially if your skin feels dry. “Chia seeds are rich in omega-3s and absorb water, keeping your skin plump and hydrated,” she adds. The moisture-locking properties of chia seeds make them a natural way to keep skin supple and soft.

Sunflower seeds, on the other hand, have a knack for giving your skin a radiant glow.

Dr N Bhavana, a consultant dermatologist at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, highlights their benefits, “Sunflower seeds are rich in Vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects against free radical damage. These nutrients help maintain skin elasticity, reduce signs of ageing, and support overall skin health.” She explains that this nutrient, along with selenium, supports collagen production, which reduces fine lines and helps maintain skin firmness.

Pumpkin seeds are the go-to option for acne or oily skin. “Pumpkin seeds have zinc and Vitamin E, which heal your skin, balance oil, and keep acne at bay,” says Dr Chabria. Zinc, she notes, is particularly helpful in regulating oil production and preventing clogged pores. Dr Bhavana agrees, adding, “Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc and help regulate oil production and prevent clogged pores. Omega-3s and antioxidants repair skin cells, calming irritation and reducing stress-induced breakouts.”

Sesame seeds, though often overlooked, are a surprising ally in combating wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. “Sesame seeds are a powerhouse of Vitamin E and sesamol, which protect your skin from wrinkles and UV damage,” explains

Dr Chabria. The antioxidants in sesame and pumpkin seeds also work wonders in making dark spots fade and brightening your overall complexion.

If you’ve been struggling with uneven skin tones, seeds might be the solution. “Sunflower and flaxseeds lighten dark spots with their antioxidants, while zinc in pumpkin seeds aids in skin healing,” Dr Bhavana further added. She also notes that the omega-3s in these seeds calm redness, helping even out your complexion.

Another fascinating benefit of seeds is their ability to repair skin damaged by UV exposure. “Antioxidants in flax and sunflower seeds neutralise free radicals, preventing premature ageing. Vitamin E boosts collagen, maintaining skin firmness, while omega-3s reduce inflammation and promote repair. Regular consumption delays ageing and keeps skin youthful,” says Dr Bhavana. These properties make them an excellent addition to your diet for long-term skin health.

But it’s not just the nutrients — fibre in seeds also plays a role. “Dietary fibre in flax and chia seeds aids digestion and detoxification, which improves skin clarity. It balances blood sugar levels, reducing inflammation and hormonal acne,” states Dr Bhavana. A healthy digestive system can reduce breakouts and brighten your skin from within.

To reap these benefits, experts recommend consuming seeds in the right way. “Eat seeds raw or use cold-pressed seed oils to get the most skin-nourishing benefits without losing nutrients,” advises

Dr Chabria. Light roasting can add flavour without sacrificing too many nutrients, but moderation is key. “Stick to 1-2 tablespoons daily for optimal skin and health benefits,” Dr Bhavana cautions, noting that overeating seeds might lead to bloating or discomfort.

So, the next time you want to elevate your skincare routine, skip the fancy products and head to your pantry. Whether it’s a sprinkle of chia seeds on your breakfast or a handful of pumpkin seeds as a snack, these tiny nutritional powerhouses can do wonders for your skin. After all, glowing skin isn’t just about what you put on — it’s about what you put in and how you feel from within.

(Written by Darshita Jain)